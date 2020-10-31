Player Ratings: Sheffield United 0-1 Manchester City (PL)

Another dominant outing from Manchester City sees them pick up three points and their third win of the Premier League campaign so far. Although the Blues had the better chances and the majority of the ball, Sheffield United and their goalkeeper made things extremely difficult, resulting in just a narrow win.

Here's how we rated the players for this one...

Ederson - 7.5

Very little to do in the first-half, but was ready when called upon in the second. Quick to bear down on players running into the box and could have gotten an assist for Sterling with a fantastic long-range pass under pressure.

Kyle Walker - 8.5

The imperious performances continue as Walker scored a long-range goal against his boyhood club. His pace was once again was an asset and he showed great skill in getting behind players throughout the match.

Ruben Dias - 7

The Portuguese' mere presence has brought a sense of composure to the side not seen in some time. Knew when to take no chances and get rid of the ball.

Aymeric Laporte - 7

Along with Dias, Laporte's strength and aerial ability made sure Sheffield United had few chances with balls into the box.

Joao Cancelo - 8

Outstanding in defence and going forward with some clever decisions. Could have rated higher but his game started to wane deep into the match.

Rodrigo - 8

One day he'll score another screamer from outside the area, and came close again here. This was a strong showing from Rodri who anchored the midfield very ably.

Bernardo Silva - 7

So quick in closing down the players, and tidying up flurries into the box. Bernardo's pace compliments Rodri well in the centre of the pitch.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7.5

A visionary game from Manchester City's captain as he notched another assist for the only goal of the match. Though his passing wasn't always spot-on, the intent was clear.

Rayid Mahrez - 7

The Algerian's control on the ball is mystifying, but when releasing the ball is disappointing. Some wayward passes and shots brought his rating down. Very unlucky to be denied a goal by Ramsdale in the second half.

Raheem Sterling - 9 (MotM)

Raheem wasn't afraid to take players on, making smart runs and was at the heart of many big chances. Magnificent with the ball and on another day would have picked up a goal or assist.

Ferran Torres - 7.5

Could have scored a header early in the match, and like Sterling, made all the right runs behind the Blades' back line. However, he maybe should have scored with a chance right in front of goal, and grew quiet as the game went on.

Substitutes:

Phil Foden - 6.5

Looked lively in his ten minute cameo. Had the opportunity to go down and win a penalty in the last minute of the match, but chose to stay on his feet and see the game out.

Ilkay Gundogan - N/A

Brought on late in the game to provide an extra man in a crowded area of the pitch.

