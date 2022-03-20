Player Ratings: Southampton 1-4 Manchester City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Southampton, yet again, proved to be a massive thorn in Manchester City's side, giving the Premier League champions another difficult game at St Mary's. Pep Guardiola's side came out on top emphatically in the end though, and advance to the next round of the FA Cup.

The game got off to a lively start with Southampton making their attacking intentions known very early. Meanwhile, City struggled in the opening minutes, losing the ball under pressure from a high-pressing home-side.

It was an end-to-end first-half, with both sides having good chances on goal. The Saints were able to completely overload City's back-line on several occasions, resulting in Adam Armstrong hitting the post ten minutes in.

Only moments later, the visitors took control of the game and went a goal up, when Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a loose ball to set up Raheem Sterling who slotted past Fraser Forster.

The Blues became more patient with the ball and almost saw out the first-half in front. Until Southampton again attacked in numbers and scored a rather-fortunate own-goal, with the ball deflecting off a stationary Aymeric Laporte.

City continued to struggle with Southampton's numbers in their half when the game resumed after half-time, and were lucky to survive the pressure of the home team before Jesus was fouled for a penalty - with Kevin De Bruyne expertly converting.

Guardiola brought on Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez, who both scored to finish the game off once and for all.

Here's how City Xtra rated the players in the FA Cup quarter-finals...

Zack Steffen - 5.5

In his first appearance back from injury since the FA Cup fourth round, the USMNT goalkeeper did not have a spectacular game, but did make a save that ensured City retained their lead.

While he did make that vital save prior to Phil Foden's strike, the large share of shots were straight down the centre of the goal. Steffen was caught in no man's land for Southampton's only goal, after failing to get on the end of the through ball to Elyounoussi.

The stopper was also booked for time-wasting.

Kyle Walker - 7.5

As we've come to expect, Walker's pace continues to be one of his and his team's most valuable assets. He used it to perfection to cut-off attacks from in-form Kyle Walker-Peters in the first-half, and Adam Armstrong in the second-half.

John Stones - 7

At times, he looked his usual confident and self-assured self. At others, Stones passed the ball out of touch rather cheaply. All in all, he had a decent game, and again looked like the most competent central defender.

Aymeric Laporte - 6.5

Was unlucky to concede with an own goal that was deflected in off his leg, but the Spaniard seems to be involved in an increasing number of mistakes in recent weeks. It would not be surprising to see him drop to the bench once Ruben Dias returns from injury though.

IMAGO / PA Images Joao Cancelo - 7.5 Was pinned back for much of the game, but was able to use his close control to manoeuvre the ball around the Saints' high press and get the ball into midfield. Showed his attacking threat when able to start further forward from a corner, blasting the ball into the box only for Gundogan to hit the post.

IMAGO / PA Images Rodri - 7

Helped to combat the number of opposition players in City's box by dropping back to assist the defence. Was unfortunate to see a long-range shot deflected narrowly wide. As the game went on, Rodri took an increasing no-nonsense approach - booting the ball clear when threatened. IMAGO / PA Images Ilkay Gundogan - 7.5

Provided some much-needed stability in the centre of the pitch in what was a very end-to-end game. Hit the post in the first-half after getting on the end of a brilliant cross from Cancelo.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8

Was quiet for much of the game, but came alive when needed post, collecting loose balls and using his skilful passing to transition to attack. Kept calm under pressure and scored the penalty which put City back in front during a difficult moment of the game.

Jack Grealish - 8

Started the game as false nine and looked incredibly lively, dropping deep to collect the ball and running forward to take players on. Finally seems to be finding his rhythm in a City shirt at the most important time of the season.

Gabriel Jesus - 7

Had a decent game on his return to the starting eleven. Pounced on the loose ball from Stephens in the box and picked out Sterling for the opening goal of the game.

Was once again useful in tracking back. Showed his strength to stand up to tackles and tackle himself, but goes down too easily. It's ironic that his last involvement in the game was winning a foul for the penalty.

Raheem Sterling - 8.5

This felt like a key game for Sterling to prove that he belongs in the starting eleven and he made a great case for it. Consistently got himself into goal scoring positions and tucked the ball away for the opening goal of the game.

Substitutes:

Phil Foden - 7.5

Is undoubtedly one of the cleanest strikers of the ball in this City team. Came on the pitch mid-way through the second-half and provided another much-needed goal threat, putting City 1-3 in front.

Riyad Mahrez - 7.5

Saw Foden's goal and realised he needed to get in on the act. Continues what may turn out to be his best season at City with another goal off the bench.

Fernandinho - N/A

Not enough time to rate.

Oleksander Zinchenko - N/A

Not enough time to rate.

Nathan Ake - N/A

Not enough time to rate.

