Player Ratings: Sporting Lisbon 0-5 Manchester City (Champions League)

Manchester City cruised into a commanding lead against Sporting in Portugal on Tuesday evening to all but assure a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals.

After a lengthy VAR check, City's opening goal was awarded when it was deemed that Kevin de Bruyne was not offside before he set up Riyad Mahrez for a tap-in.

Bernardo Silva, who stole the show against his former club Benfica's bitter rivals, crashed in a wonderful half-volley off the crossbar to make it two within eighteen minutes.

And Mahrez did brilliantly to set up Phil Foden for a third before Raheem Sterling assisted Silva's second of the night, a deflected effort that gave City a deserved 4-0 lead at the break.

Silva thought he had a hat-trick until VAR ruled out his header for offside- but a quite incredible Sterling goal ensured it would indeed become 5-0 when the winger cut inside and curled one in from well outside the box.

The emphatic victory means City will almost certainly be going through to the quarter-finals, barring a major collapse in the return leg at the Etihad.

Here's how City Xtra rated the players from the win in Portugal-

Ederson - 7

Didn't flinch at anything that was asked of him, including one breathtaking moment when he casually rolled the ball within a few feet of a nearby Sporting forward.

John Stones - 7.5

Another very good performance at right-back, and again it's striking how good he is at carrying the ball forward and helping out in attack. Popped up deep in the box- something you rarely see from any of our natural fullbacks- with a headed chance.

Ruben Dias - 7

One of four ex-Benfica players starting for City tonight, and all four got pelters from the crowd, but the skipper didn't seem fazed by it and offered his usual brand of no-nonsense defending and aggression at set-pieces.

Aymeric Laporte - 7

Did well to intervene and stop several Sporting attacks, reinforcing the defensive stability that was so crucial in suffocating the opposition.

Joao Cancelo - 7.5

Extremely influential in attack, as per usual. Tried a few tricky passes to Sterling, one of which came off and led to Bernardo's second goal. Looked equally good when switched to the right.

Rodri - 7

Played well besides one catastrophic pass in the first half that nearly proved costly. He wasn't the only one to be guilty of a bad pass, by any means.

Bernardo Silva - 9 (MOTM)

Sensational display. That first goal was a thing of beauty, the kind of thing he pulls out of nowhere a few times every season. Earned the luck to get a good deflection for his second, then tucked away a rare header that was just about ruled offside. Picked up an assist for the Sterling goal.

Not only did he absolutely dismantle his former rivals, but he proved that he can still be a goal threat whether paired with Gundogan or De Bruyne.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8

Really quick thinking to turn and find Mahrez for the Algerian's goal. An extremely classy all-round performance, which is what we've come to expect from KDB, especially in the Champions League.

Riyad Mahrez - 8

Made a great run into the middle of the box to score the first goal before setting up Foden with a cross on his weak foot. Electric stuff.

Phil Foden - 7.5

Got on the end of a cross to score in what was a perfect example of great False 9 play- for much of the game he was sitting deeper and helping to win the ball back, only arriving in the box when it was time to try for a shot, like when he forced the save that created the opening goal.

Raheem Sterling - 8.5

What a stunning goal from a man who's gone from way off it to being world class again over the last few months- he couldn't have placed it any better! Also did very well to take the ball down, cut it back and find Bernardo for the fourth goal. He's an absolute livewire of a player in this kind of form, and very nearly Man of the Match.

Substitutes:

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7

Very sharp down the left after he came on.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7

Slotted in well, winning the ball back plenty of times. Rightly booked.

Fernandinho - 7

Played another breathtaking ball to create a crossing chance for Zinchenko.

Nathan Aké - N/A

No real time to mark.

Liam Delap - N/A

No real time to mark.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra