Player Ratings: Swindon Town 1-4 Man City (FA Cup Third Round)

Goals from Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer capped off the perfect evening for Manchester City, after a 1-4 rout against Swindon Town in the FA Cup Third Round.

Rodolfo Borrell’s side looked as switched on as ever in the first-half, with their tempo giving one the impression that the Blues took on this contest with the same intensity as a Premier League match.

The goals exuded class and graft in equal measure, which sums up Manchester City to a tee as they never took their foot off the pedal in the second-half, despite conceding an unfortunate goal in the 78th minute.

As Manchester City progress to the Fourth Round of the FA Cup with a convincing win, here are our player ratings from the victory at County Ground.

Zack Steffen - 5.5/10

The USA international could have done better for Swindon’s strike as it has to be pointed out that he was beaten on his near post. In general, he stepped up when needed, but the goal certainly could have been prevented.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

A welcome return to the starting XI was followed by an ever-reliable display by Kyle Walker. You love to see it.

Ruben Dias - 6/10

Admittedly, Dias was slightly fortunate not to be penalised for what looked like a possible penalty. Overall, the 24-year old was left rather untroubled, but there was also another moment where Steffen had to bail him out of trouble after a sloppy back-pass. A middling display from Manchester City's number three.

Nathan Ake - 7.5/10

While the opposition were not as much of a threat as he is used to in the Premier League, the Dutchman was solid when called upon and extremely comfortable in possession.

Joao Cancelo - 8/10

Yes, we all thought his strike from outside the box went in at the end of the first 45, where he was also arguably the best player on the pitch. Joao Cancelo wasn’t at his sublime best in the second and it was his callous flick that set the tone for Swindon’s strike, which meant he was caught far too up the pitch to help his teammates out.

But it would be harsh to focus too much on that, as everything was on point from the Portuguese international - from his passing, his ability to manoeuvre out of tight spaces with his quick feet as well as his defensive work.

Rodri - 8.5/10

First things first, the Spaniard can be forgiven for losing possession for the opposition’s strike as it wasn’t the easiest pass to receive. And once again, Rodri was brilliant throughout the contest, dictating the game while mopping up everything that came his way. Unlucky not to score an absolute scorcher as well.

Ilkay Gundogan - 8/10

It has to be said that Ilkay Gundogan’s technical security is extremely underrated, considering this man keeps things ticking in a manner that is understated, but instrumental. But it was in the second half when the German was in the mood to the grab the headlines, as a stunning free-kick bent past the Swindon shotstopper sealed the win in style for Borrell's Blues.

On another night, his immaculate shimmy and shot from outside the box would have capped off his outing with a well-deserved brace, but we move.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7/10

The perfect weight of pass to slip through Gabriel Jesus is why Kevin De Bruyne is Kevin De Bruyne. And the Belgian could have had a couple of more assists if his razor-sharp set-pieces were converted in the box. It does have to be said that his passing was sloppy on a bunch of occasions, but patience is a virtue when you’ve got an all-time great at your disposal.

Cole Palmer - 9.5/10

If Phil Foden can be dubbed as the ‘Stockport Iniesta’, it may be time to refer to Cole Palmer as the ‘Wythenshawe Mahrez’ after a display that reminded one of the Algerian at his unplayable best. The 19-year old jinked past his man to put in an assist that left us lost for words. But his performance as a whole was proof that Palmer belongs right in and amongst the best.

An outrageous goal capped off a flawless outing from a gem of a footballer.

Bernardo Silva - 8.5/10

While the Portuguese international could have had a hat-trick on another night, his finish made one question why City need a striker in the first place. The same can be said about Bernardo Silva’s tremendous movement, while his pressing set the ball rolling for the visitors’ second goal. Full of dribbling and industry as he was terrific once again.

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

Gabriel Jesus opened up his body up to slot it past the ‘keeper in Thierry Henry fashion, while there was no faulting his work-rate on the night. However, a missed penalty after doing his best to be cheeky wasn’t one to write home about. The Brazilian got the beating of his man at times, but he wasn’t quite his sharp self.

Substitutes

James McAtee- 6.5/10

A full start will be an even better indicator of how good James McAtee really is, but coming off the bench, there was no moment where one wondered that he looked out of a place. Just a technically superb footballer who was silky on occasion and was as composed as his seniors in possession.

Romeo Lavia- N/A

Luke Mbete- N/A

Kayky- N/A

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra