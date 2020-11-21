Player Ratings: Tottenham 2-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City were defeated for the second time this season as the Blues were unable to break down Jose Mourinho’s rigid and disciplined Tottenham side.

Heung-min Son handed Spurs the lead inside five minutes with their only shot of the first half, and the early lead allowed Spurs to sit back and play on the counter. Giovani Lo Celso doubled Spurs’ lead in the second half and despite City dominating the ball, the Blues were unable to break through Spurs’ low block.

Here's how we rated the players...

------

Ederson – 5

Had little to do throughout the game but still managed to concede twice and was culpable for both Spurs goals courtesy of his poor positioning.

Kyle Walker – 5.5

Not at his best, but was not dreadful, although I have no idea why he was pressing so high in the build-up to Lo Celso’s goal given Spur’s counter-attacking threat. Recovered the ball very well on several occasions but was sometimes sloppy in possession.

Ruben Dias – 6

Caught out with Son’s opener but defending was mostly adept thereafter. Dias defended well, was strong aerially and was City’s best defender on the night.

(Photo by CLIVE ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Aymeric Laporte – 5

Struggled to contain Harry Kane and the lack of communication between himself and Cancelo contributed to Spurs opening the scoring inside five minutes. Had a goal disallowed midway through the first half following a tidy finish.

Joao Cancelo – 5.5

Worked hard but was partially to blame for Spurs’ opener. Cancelo seemed reluctant to bomb forward owing to Tottenham’s counterattacking proficiency – something that hurt his game and affected City's ability in the final third.

Rodri – 6

Rodri’s lack of pace was often exploited by Spurs and the Spaniard often struggled without the assistance of Ilkay Gundogan, whom bafflingly did not start. However, for much of the first half, Rodri’s efforts were commendable and he was ultimately one of our better players in North London.

Kevin De Bruyne – 5.5

Adorned the armband and led by example with his unrivalled work-rate. De Bruyne created several chances and had a few attempts himself, although his efforts failed to lead to any City goals. City’s dependency on the Belgian is far from ideal and with De Bruyne appearing exhausted towards the end of the game, Pep will hopefully rest the Belgian in midweek.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Bernardo Silva – 4.5

Should not have started and underperformed yet again. Bernardo held the ball for far too long on several occasions resulting in several chances going begging and was hauled off with 20 minutes remaining.

Riyad Mahrez – 4

Another underperformer, Mahrez lacked any real end-product and was easily pocketed throughout the game by Sergio Reguilon. With the versatile Ferran Torres and Phil Foden finding form, surely it is time for Mahrez to be dropped.

Gabriel Jesus – 6

Looked isolated at times but played well and worked hard. Jesus’ work-rate, as always was commendable but his efforts failed to result in City finding a much-needed goal.

Ferran Torres – 5.5

Started well but faded as the game progressed and had little impact in the second half.

(Photo by NEIL HALL / POOL / AFP)

-----

Substitutes:

Phil Foden – N/A

Should have been on at half-time.

Raheem Sterling – N/A

Should have been on at half-time.

-----

You can follow Brandon on Twitter here: @brandonevans_18

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra