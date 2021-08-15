Player Ratings: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City were humbled by Nuno Espirito Santo’s men in the season opener as the Premier League's defending champions suffered a disappointing one-goal defeat in north London.

Pep Guardiola’s men dropped points in the first game week of the season as Heung-Min Son’s curler secured all three points for Tottenham in Sunday’s heavyweight clash.

City started off on the front foot, but their finishing abilities let them down massively, highlighting the urgent need of a prolific striker.

Tottenham soaked the pressure patiently and hit City where it has hurt the most in the last five years as the Harry Kane-less side threatened consistently with their counter-attacking football and succeeded eventually.

The Blues will be massively disappointed with this defeat, which comes as an early setback in a season that is expected to be more competitive and ruthless than ever.

City fans can only hope that this performance provides a wake-up call in light of the Premier League champions' tricky fixture list in the coming weeks.

Here's how City Xtra rated the players-

Ederson – 6

Had a decent outing until Heung-Min Son’s curled strike which the City shot-stopper failed to keep out. Looked as if his vision was blocked but the Brazilian could have done better to keep City in the game.

João Cancelo – 6

Started off very well with his attacking advances but his game was average since then. City could have benefitted significantly if he had been more consistent.

Rúben Dias – 7

Had a strong game overall but lost his balance in the run of play leading up to the Tottenham goal. Lead the City backline well to keep the Tottenham counter attacks at bay for a large part of the game.

Nathan Aké – 3

The former Bournemouth defender is having difficulties during his time at City so far. Should have done much better in dealing with Son leading up to the goal. He did not look particularly confident in defence and needs to turn his fate around quickly or else he is sure to find himself spending a lot of time on the City bench.

Benjamin Mendy – 2

Was wobbly with the ball inside City’s half for most part of the game resulting in some increased heart rates. Made life a little easy for the Spurs attack with all of their joy coming from getting in behind Mendy. Was horribly caught out leading up to the goal. Life for him at City isn’t getting any better. Already trending on twitter before the half-time whistle, tells you all that you need to know.

İlkay Gündoğan – 6

Had a decent game but his end product in the final third could have been much sharper. Made a brilliant save off the line from Lucas Moura’s strike to keep City in the game.

Fernandinho – 9

Was easily City’s best player on the pitch, swept up almost everything that came his way. Without his interceptions, it could have been a riot at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Deserves an extension straight away solely based on today’s performance.

Jack Grealish – 7

Started off well with sparks of his brilliance in the first half. Drew a million fouls from the Spurs backline. He looked good in his number 8 role and was a slightly positive note on a disappointing day.

Riyad Mahrez – 5

Could have done better with a half volley chance right in front of the Spurs goal. Was absent for a large part of the game and should have been more decisive and direct.

Ferran Torres – 4

Getting up to speed but not soon enough. He made some good and well-timed runs into the opponent’s box but couldn’t hold the ball as effectively. He highlighted the alarming need for a certain tall English striker from North London.

Raheem Sterling – 7

Straight out of his yacht and onto the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sterling looked electric in the first half, creating all sorts of problems on the left. However, England’s star performer faded off in the second half and was taken off after failing to maintain his performance levels.

Substitutes:

Gabriel Jesus – 6

Barely saw the ball after coming on at the 70th minute apart from a decent through ball for Grealish.

Kevin De Bruyne – 8

Gave disappointed City fans some much-needed hope in the very short time that he was on the pitch, such is his brilliance. He was missed badly in the City attack this evening.



Oleksandr Zinchenko – N/A

No real time to mark.

