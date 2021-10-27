Player Ratings: West Ham 0-0 (5-3 Penalties) Man City (Carabao Cup)

Manchester City lost out on penalties to West Ham in the Round of 16 stage of the Carabao Cup at the London Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Premier League champions suffered their first defeat in 21 in the Carabao Cup against the Hammers, which has ended City's hopes of securing the cup for the fifth time on the trot.

Though the first-half saw City dominate possession, the visitors found little joy in the final third due to some resolute defending by David Moyes' side, who caused City their fair share of problems.

Nathan Ake squandered a great chance to open proceedings on the cusp of half-time, while City's attacking guns were struggling to slice open the Hammers defence.

West Ham gained momentum shortly after the interval, with Zack Steffen tested on a series of occasions around the hour mark. With the spoils shared at full-time, it went to penalties.

While West Ham proved perfect from 12 yards each time, Phil Foden failed to hit the target for City, which meant a 5-3 defeat on penalties for the visitors.

Here are the player ratings from Wednesday evening's clash in the Carabao Cup-

Zack Steffen - 7

After rescuing himself from what would have been an absolute howler in the first-half, the USMNT star made some crucial saves after the break when the hosts were gathering pace on the right side of attack.

Kyle Walker [45'] - 7

A solid showing as usual from the right-back, who dealed well with the threat posed by Arthur Masuaku on the left flank. Taken off at the interval for Joao Cancelo ahead of a demanding run of games.

John Stones - 7

The England international commanded the backline after making his first appearance of the season against Burnley last week, stepping into midfield and helping build from the back. He forced a great save from Areola, and won his defensive duels more often that not.

Nathan Ake - 6

The 26-year-old struggled to contain Vlasic and Yarmolenko on his return to the lineup. Despite being good on the ball, the Dutch star often looked shaky at the back alongside Zinchenko.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6

After finally being given the nod by Guardiola, Zinchenko played his usual game by stepping into midfield and taking the ball in his stride in the first half. However, he was guilty of allowing West Ham of presenting wave after wave of attacks from their right side for majority of the second half.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6

Despite making clever movements on and off the ball throughout, the Germany international unusually lacked the cutting edge in front of goal. He should have given his side the lead after being put clear through by Palmer following the break.

Fernandinho - 7.5

The veteran midfielder played a key role at the heart of midfield for the Sky Blues, as he kept West Ham's forward line in check throughout. His distribution was immense, as he was often of City's best players on the night.

Kevin De Bruyne [83'] - 6.5

The Belgian is yet to hit his best after returning from injury. Though he produced a few moments of brilliance, it wasn't nearly enough to break down the West Ham backline. Needs to start producing with key clashes against Manchester United and PSG looming.

Riyad Mahrez [72'] - 6.5

The 30-year-old went close to scoring a few times in the opening 45 minutes, but he was often limited and predictable in the final third. He put in a few good crosses with no one at the receiving end, which has become a regular City theme.

Cole Palmer [76'] - 7.5

The teenage sensation was one of the rare positives on an indifferent night for City, as the young Englishman displayed his talent at the top stage. And boy, did he impress. He came close to scoring in the first-half, and though his hold-up play needs to improve, a proper performance against tough opposition from Palmer.

Raheem Sterling - 6

The England star would have been disappointed with his decision making around the edge of West Ham area. Though he was often the source of many City moves down the left hand side, he remains far from his best.

Substitutes-

Joao Cancelo - 6.5

Phil Foden - 5.5

Gabriel Jesus - 6

Jack Grealish - 6

