Player Ratings: West Ham 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City have taken themselves to eight points in the Premier League, with a 1-1 draw away from home against West Ham in Match-day five.

Pep Guardiola named an unchanged side for the first time since October 2017, in a game that saw an early moment of brilliance from the Hammers' striker Michael Antonio – scoring an overhead kick and stunning the City defence. Foden equalised after being subbed on at half-time, but the Blues side failed to take advantage of opportunities presented.

Here’s how we rated the players in today’s game...

-----

Ederson – 6

Was rarely troubled at the back but kept calm when relied on with good distribution and a high passing accuracy.

Joao Cancelo - 7

Fizzed a few teasing deliveries into the box early on and assisted Foden in the second half equaliser. Looked much better than he did against Porto midweek, with more attacking confidence and a regular show of pace.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Kyle Walker – 5

Used his pace well and stopped several counter attacks with well-timed tackles but wasn’t impressive and didn’t have the spark when on the ball. Subbed for Zinchenko in the 77th minute.

Eric Garcia – 5

Made several vital tackles deep in his own half, demonstrating yet again to be a wise head on young shoulders - but lacked the dominating prowess that he needed against the West Ham counterattack early on.

Ruben Dias – 6

Proved himself to be solid when depended on but gave the opposing attackers way too much respect when they were on the ball. Made an impressive 92 passes with 96% accuracy.

(Photo by Paul Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

Ilkay Gundogan – 4

Didn’t make much of an impact and failed to make a dent in the opposing counterattack.

Rodri – 4.5

When paired with Ilkay Gundogan in the midfield, the duo lacks expansiveness and neglect opportunities to push the ball forward. Did not create many opportunities for the attack.

Bernardo Silva – 4

Did not get involved and never put the defence under pressure. Substituted for Kevin De Bruyne in the second half, in an attempt to create chances from midfield.

Raheem Sterling – 5

Failed to make a real impact going forward and rarely troubled the Hammers defence. Did not find himself in the best of positions and was often overwhelmed with a lack of attacking support. Should have tucked away his 1 on 1 late into the game.

(Photo by Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images)

Riyad Mahrez - 6

Made several decent deliveries into the box but lacked the usual flair that we are accustomed to, while often was not direct enough and rarely troubled the keeper.

Sergio Agüero – 4

Failed to earn any opportunities in the first half and was substituted off at half time due to sustaining what has beeb reported as a hamstring injury, as per Pep Guardiola in his post-match conference. The Argentine is seemingly still not back at his best following his injury – and was slow and lacked sharpness in the opposing half.

Substitutes:

Phil Foden – 7 (MOTM)

Phil made an immediate impact by tucking the ball past Fabianski early into the second half. After that he did not get a load of opportunities, but his enthusiasm was admirable, and created space that we didn't see in the first-half.

(Photo by Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne – 5

Forced a save out of the keeper from a decent long-range free kick but didn’t find himself with enough time or space to make any opportunities. Put the ball on a plate for Sterling late on, but the opportunity went begging.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – N/A

-----

You can follow Sam on Twitter here: @Sampuddephatt1

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra