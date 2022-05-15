Player Ratings: West Ham United 2-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City came back from two goals down to take a crucial point against West Ham in their penultimate Premier League game of the campaign at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The tie kicked off with some early West Ham pressure as the Hammers twice went close inside four minutes, including a looping Craig Dawson header. City grew into the game going close a couple of times but fell behind thanks to a Jarrod Bowen goal after he rounded Ederson.

West Ham doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time as Bowen netted his second time after once again getting behind City’s backline after some good hold-up play by Michail Antonio

City began the second-half in strong fashion, claiming a goal back inside five minutes through Jack Grealish. Time stood still as the Englishman smashed in a volley inside the West ham box to halve the deficit.

The score was levelled following a wicked Riyad Mahrez free-kick which Vladimir Coufal headed goalwards into his own net.

Gabriel Jesus won a penalty for the Citizens with less than ten minutes to go but Mahrez saw his effort saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

The draw saw the visitors extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points, with second-placed Liverpool still due to play against Southampton on Tuesday evening - a loss for Liverpool would see City crowned champions ahead of the final league tie against Aston Villa next week.

Here's how City Xtra rated the players from Manchester City's draw with West Ham United in the English capital on Sunday afternoon!

Ederson – 4

Failed to keep a clean sheet again after being beaten by Bowen’s first-half strike. He came out and was rounded - leading to West Ham taking the lead.

Joao Cancelo – 6.5

Although the Blues defence did concede two damaging goals to West Ham, Cancelo’s attacking play was decent for City, with the Portuguese defender starting many attacks for his side as the game went on.

Fernandinho – 6

Although a doubt for the match, the veteran turned out and stepped up for the club when they needed him the mist, as any captain should. Sadly, this was in vain as Fernandinho’s defence folded twice to allow Bowen to bag a brace, with the Brazilian’s own pace being exposed on several occasions.

Aymeric Laporte – 5

Laporte was also a doubt for the match but made the starting XI. His lack of pace showed as he failed to catch Bowen for the game’s opener. He also played a very poor pass to almost let Bowen in again in the second-half.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 5

Poor tracking back for the second goal placed City with a mountain to climb in the second-half. He settled more as the game went on but a very poor first half results in a low score for the Ukrainian full-back.

Kevin De Bruyne – 6.5

A bit of an off day for the Belgian following his four-goal masterclass at Molineux in midweek. The two-time PFA Player of the Year did come into the game more as it went on, playing a part in City’s comeback.

Rodri – 7

Played well in midfield, going close with an early shot which had to be blocked by Dawson. The Spaniard also bagged the assist for Grealish’s goal with a header to set up the winger’s powerful volley.

Bernardo Silva – 6

A very quiet match for the Portuguese star as he played a subdued role in proceedings, even as City mounted their comeback. In a season full of sparkling performances, this was sadly far from vintage Bernardo.

Riyad Mahrez – 7

Played a more creative role today, not taking on as many shots and focusing on crossing more.

As the game went on, the Algerian started to take more shots but it was the creative role which made the difference as he saw his second half freekick get turned into Fabianski’s net by Coufal to equalise for City. He saw his late penalty saved by Fabianski.

Gabriel Jesus – 8

One of City’s brightest sparks. He was unlucky not to win a penalty from a bad challenge by Kurt Zouma. He continually threatened after this and won City a penalty with less than ten minutes to go.

Jack Grealish – 8.5 (MOTM)

Was lively and came forward on the ball on numerous occasions. He grabbed City’s first goal with a superb volley early on in the second half to give City rejuvenated hope.

