Player Ratings: Wolves 1-3 Manchester City (Premier League)

Nathan Allen

Manchester City dispatched Wolves to become the first team to win ten consecutive Premier League opening matches.

A Kevin de Bruyne penalty and a Phil Foden strike had the Blues two-nil up at the break, before Gabriel Jesus scored late on to take the pressure off a nervy second half. 

Here's how we rated the players...

-----

Ederson- 7

Had very little to do, seeing as even Wolves' best chances usually went high or wide rather than testing the goalkeeper. Couldn't do anything about the Jimenez goal. 

Kyle Walker- 7.5

Helpful against Wolves' pace, although it's a shame he couldn't be on Traoré's side of the field. Nothing to suggest that he won't carry on his good form from last season into this one.

wolverhampton-wanderers-v-manchester-city-premier-league (9)
(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

John Stones- 7

Pretty good game overall, although he was one of the reasons we began to look nervy throughout the second half. Before the break he looked like Stones at his best. 

Nathan Aké- 7.5

A really solid debut, and it felt like the Dutch centre-back didn't put a foot wrong. His passing was also just as good as the rest of our defenders usually are. Should keep his place in the team, regardless of being left-footed like Laporte. I don't care if Pep wants balance - Aké deserves to play. 

Benjamin Mendy- 6

Got absolutely ruined by Traoré... again. It felt like the moment he got booked he lost all ability to tackle. No idea why Pep didn't do more to give us protection on that side. 

Fernandinho- 7

Looked better in midfield than he did at centre-back last season, but I don't expect him to keep his place in the side once Gundogan returns. His age has robbed him of all the mobility that made him so explosive even if the mind is still just as sharp. 

Rodri- 7.5

Still don't understand how this game went from domination to hanging on. Rodri was one of the best players on the pitch in the first half, doing his job to perfection without slipping up. What happened after the break wasn't his fault. 

fbl-eng-pr-wolves-man-city (4)
(Photo by NICK POTTS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kevin de Bruyne- 8.5

A magnificent return for our Belgian genius. It was his run that won a penalty from which he himself scored the opener with another unstoppable spot-kick. I only wish he'd been named our penalty taker sooner. At the death, he assisted Jesus' goal.

Phil Foden- 7.5

Grabbed his first goal of the season with a smart finish after growing into the game. Still looks like more of a midfielder than a winger, but still doesn't look off the level of the rest of the squad. 

Raheem Sterling- 7.5

Really lively all night, creating Foden's goal with a darting run and perfect cutback when he could have gone for goal himself. Unlucky to be subbed off. 

wolverhampton-wanderers-v-manchester-city-premier-league (10)

Gabriel Jesus- 7.5

Gave the perfect demonstration of exactly what his job is in this team, battling with the Wolves defenders all night and linking up well every time he was asked to. Got a scrappy goal late on to complete his performance. 

Subs:

Ferran Torres- N/A

No real time to mark. No clue why he was the only sub by the way, or why it took so long.

-----

You can follow Nathan on Twitter here: @nallensports

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

