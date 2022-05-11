Player Ratings: Wolves 1-5 Manchester City (Premier League)

Kevin De Bruyne's astonishing four-goal haul stole the show at Molineux and took Manchester City within touching distance of the Premier League title.

De Bruyne opened the scoring from Bernardo Silva's pass, before rifling a rebound into the roof of the net to cancel out a Leander Dendoncker equaliser.

His third goal was the pick of the bunch and marked the first time he has ever scored three in one game for City, firing home from outside the box.

By the time the Belgian slotted in a fourth, the result was no longer in any doubt and all three points were sure to go back to Manchester.

Substitute Jack Grealish linked up with Joao Cancelo late on to help Raheem Sterling fire home, making it three goals in two for the England winger.

The win puts City three points ahead of Liverpool once again, but now with a superior goal difference by seven, meaning City could still win the league even if they fall to a defeat in one of their last two games.

Here's how we rated the players on a night where one towered above the rest...

Ederson - 6

Wasn't really at fault for the Dendoncker goal and handled everything else well enough, though some will undoubtedly say he should have saved it. Made a few more good stops (with the best quickly proving to be from an offside shot).

Joao Cancelo - 6.5

Not particularly present for the Wolves goal, a good reminder of just how different he and Kyle Walker are in their playing styles. Assisted the Sterling goal late on, then chose to shoot in injury time when the angle was clearly too tight.

Aymeric Laporte - 6

Stamped his authority on the game early on with a brilliant early tackle on Chiquinho. Not good for Dendoncker's goal. A mixed bag, and worrying to see him go off injured in the second half.

Fernandinho - 5.5

Didn't cover himself in glory for the Wolves equaliser, though we can only be so critical of a man who only started (out of position) because of three separate injuries. Got the ball in a vital penalty-box challenge in the second half.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7

VAR checked him for a penalty in the first half but he just about got the ball in unlikely circumstances. His passing was fantastic and he's so press-resistant- the man seems to be in City's top five performers almost every time he plays.

Rodri - 6

Could've done better for the equaliser - otherwise kept things ticking over well and may now be just two games away from City's Player of the Season award - unless Bernardo Silva gets there first.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7

Was happy to take a supporting role while De Bruyne stole the headlines, which was exactly what we needed.

Bernardo Silva - 7

Assisted the opening goal, sliding a perfectly-weighted ball to KDB. Otherwise industrious and smooth on the ball as per usual.

Raheem Sterling - 6.5

I actually thought this was his worst game in ages, but he still managed to get himself on the scoresheet. That's what Sterling can do - get a goal even when he's not at the races - and that's why I'm such a big fan of his. It could've been a hat-trick!

Kevin De Bruyne - 10 (Man of the Match)

A hat-trick of weak foot goals inside 25 minutes?

Not to mention a fourth in the second half that put the game beyond all doubt... I've never given a City player a 10 before (and if we're honest his passing wasn't even at its usual level), but yeah, that's a 10.

If that performance isn't top marks, I don't know what is. What an unbelievable footballer. He even hit the post late on and came agonisingly close to joining the elite few to score five in one match.

Phil Foden - 7

Involved in De Bruyne's fourth goal via a slice of luck and came close to an assist moments later. Sterling, unfortunately, denied him two assists today by the end. In all honesty, almost nobody stood out today because KDB was just so good.

Substitutes:

Nathan Aké - 6

Good to see him back on the pitch.

Riyad Mahrez - N/A

No real time to mark.

Jack Grealish - 6

Involved in Sterling's goal - these last few weeks we're definitely seeing a player with the potential to live up to his price tag, long may it continue.

But why's he getting booed? Some people would boo their own mum if she pulled on a City shirt, I think.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube