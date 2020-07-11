Predicted Team:  Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City come into this weekend’s fixture with Brighton on the back of a 5-0 romp against the Newcastle United on Wednesday night. They should expect a greater test this week, as they face a Brighton side that caused Liverpool all sorts of problems and are still hoping to secure their place in the Premier League for next season.

With an FA Cup semi-final on the horizon, we presume Pep Guardiola's starting eleven this weekend will closely resemble that of the one in a week’s time. With that in mind, here's how we think they'll line up for this one...

-----

Predicted Team:

Ederson, as always, will start in goal this weekend. After a promising performance against Southampton, Cancelo slumped to another mediocre performance midweek. After Kyle Walker’s introduction at half time, the Englishman immediately proved what we'd been missing in the game and all but guaranteed his starting position this weekend. In central defence, and if all rumours are to be true, Eric Garcia is flirting with a move away from the Etihad. Guardiola has shown a recent trend in side-lining players who are wanting out of the club.

However, I think (and hope) this isn't the case for the young Catalan. Otamendi and Stones’ inclusion midweek felt very much as a way to get them in the shop window and provide the adequate rests for the main two centre-backs. With that in mind, we believe Pep Guardiola will stick with partnering the young elegant centre-back with the exceptional Aymeric Laporte, in an effort to re-establish his assurance as a valuable first team player. At left back, with Zinchenko participating in back-to-back 90 minutes, we expect Benjamin Mendy to reclaim his first team spot just in time for the FA Cup semi-final.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Onto central midfield, and at number six we could see any of the three candidates. Yet, with historical evidence in mind, we believe the press resistant Ilkay Gundogan will be given the go ahead at the base of the midfield. Starting in both the 4-1 win against Brighton back in May 2019 to seal City’s title victory and the 3-0 win over Arsenal at the start of the post-lockdown period, the German appears best suited to combat both sides in the upcoming games.

Accompanying him shall be none other than David Silva and the outstanding Kevin De Bruyne. It does feel harsh to leave Foden out of this line up but given the strength of the squad and Silva’s recent rise in form, it appears the Stockport lad will have to start on the bench with the intention of being brought on around the hour mark and starting against Bournemouth in midweek.

Up-front, we should see the usual suspects of Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus & Raheem Sterling. Mahrez should provide Brighton's Dan Burn with all sorts of issues and may cause Graham Potter’s side to resort to a back five in order to reduce the 1v1s with the Algerian winger.

Gabriel Jesus finally got on the score sheet against Newcastle in the week and we hope he can continue this form and cause mayhem with Brighton’s centre-back’s Webster & Dunk during the build up play. Raheem Sterling also netted in midweek against the Magpies, but also comes off the back of an underwhelming performance against Southampton, where he could not create any real golden edge chances and failed to get the better of an inspired Kyle Walker-Peters. We are confident Sterling will return to his scintillating form and provide a clinical edge to City’s forward line.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

That would leave a bench of Claudio Bravo, Joao Cancelo, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Tommy Doyle and Phil Foden.

-----

You can follow Rob on Twitter here: @notherView

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra