Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Newcastle United (Premier League)

Following the disappointing loss to Southampton, Manchester City return to the Etihad to face an in-form Newcastle side who are unbeaten in their last seven league games. With four wins in six, City are in relatively decent form themselves, and the Blues will be looking to ensure victory as Guardiola’s side aim to secure second place.

With an upcoming Wembley trip prompting rotation, coupled with Newcastle expected to approach the match differently to when the sides met last month, we anticipate Pep to select a starting XI dissimilar from the side bested at St. Mary’s, but also different from the XI that eased past Newcastle in the FA Cup Quarter-Final.

Here's how we think City will line up...

-----

Predicted Team:

Between the sticks, Ederson is certain to start and the Brazilian will be hoping to record his 13th clean-sheet of the season as he challenges for the Golden Glove award. At right-back, Joao Cancelo enjoyed a decent performance against Southampton, however, Pep will likely opt for the more dependable Kyle Walker should he be deemed match-fit - although I do expect Cancelo to feature again soon. At centre-back, Aymeric Laporte is sure to start given his importance to the team, yet should City acquire a comfortable lead, I expect that Pep will substitute Laporte to help ensure his fitness.

Regarding the Frenchman’s defensive partner, I believe that despite his good form, Eric Garcia will make way for Nicolas Otamendi. The youngster has been commendable recently, but Garcia would struggle to contain the brutish Andy Carroll should the target man feature, therefore, the Argentine seems the wiser choice to partner Laporte owing to his aerial proficiency. At left-back, Benjamin Mendy should rightfully displace Zinchenko and return to the starting line-up. The Chelsea blunder aside, Mendy has looked good in recent weeks and Pep will be wanting Mendy to continue to build on his recent impressive performances.

In the centre of the park, a rested Rodri is a shoo-in to start due to the physical prowess and general solidity that he brings to the team – an element that was missing from City’s performance against Southampton. Whilst ahead of the Spaniard, I expect both Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan to also return to the starting XI. De Bruyne was limited to just 30 minutes against the Saints’ whilst Gundogan didn’t feature at all, however, both players have performed remarkably since the restart, and hopefully their great form will continue throughout the remainder of the campaign.

Now for City’s front three. Whilst, I hope that Phil Foden will start after his brilliant performance against Liverpool last week, I expect Pep to give Riyad Mahrez the nod and stick with his favoured attacking trio. On the opposite flank, Raheem Sterling’s importance to the team cannot be understated and will surely start again, although I would not be surprised to see him substituted either at half-time or midway through the second half given the sheer volume of minutes he has played recently. And finally, I expect Gabriel Jesus to continue as City’s number nine, Jesus has failed to score since City’s victory over Real Madrid, and the Brazilian will be desperate to get back on the score-sheet.

(Photo by Frank Augstein / POOL / AFP)

That leaves a bench of; Claudio Bravo, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Eric Garcia, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, and Phil Foden.

-----

You can follow Brandon on Twitter here: @brandonevans_18

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra