Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

After getting back to winning ways against Watford, Manchester City return to the Etihad for the final league game of the campaign to face an already-relegated Norwich side. With City having secured second place, and Norwich already relegated, the game is effectively a dead rubber and both sides should go into the match quite relaxed.

As the fixture is relatively insignificant for both teams, Pep may be tempted to play some youngsters such as Tommy Doyle. However, I instead expect Pep to trial a starting XI akin to what he is planning for the upcoming Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Here's how we think City will line up...

-----

Predicted Team:

Between the sticks, Ederson is certain to start with the Brazilian hoping to record his 16th clean-sheet of the season as he battles Burnley’s Nick Pope for the Golden Glove award. Ederson has kept three clean sheets in his last four league games and will be encouraged by the fact that Norwich have scored in just two of their previous 13 league games. Should The Canaries fail to score, the Brazilian will finally collect his first Premier League Golden Glove, although he will be forced to share the award should Brighton fail to score past Nick Pope.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

At right-back, Kyle Walker will surely retain his place in the side after performing well against Watford. Walker has consistently performed well this season and hopefully the Englishmen's good form will continue. At centre-back, Aymeric Laporte should retain his spot given his defensive influence, however, should City obtain a comfortable lead, Pep will likely substitute Laporte to help ensure his fitness.

Regarding the Frenchman’s defensive partner, I believe that Eric Garcia will maintain his place at the back. Garcia has been commendable since the restart, and realistically, City look far less vulnerable with the Spaniard in the side, as opposed to either Otamendi or Stones. At left-back, I believe that with Real Madrid looming, Pep will allow Joao Cancelo to retain his spot at left-back after impressing against Watford. Should the Portuguese again perform well then he would prompt Guardiola to seriously consider Mendy’s place in the starting line-up for next month’s Champions League fixture.

In the centre of the park, I expect Ilkay Gundogan to come in for Rodri due to the German's superior effectiveness in possession, as well as his ability to effortlessly dictate the game. The Germany international has often been City’s unsung hero this season, and Gundogan's presence and influence often prove pivotal in City victories. Ahead of Gundogan and given Bernardo Silva’s poor form, I expect Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva to feature alongside the Spaniard.

(Photo by Paul Ellis/Getty Images)

City legend Silva will captain the side in what will be his 309, and final Premier League appearance, and as it is his last game - Silva will be looking to make an impression. De Bruyne is one assist away from levelling Thierry Henry’s record of 20 assists in a season, although considering City’s lowly opposition this weekend, not only is it feasible that De Bruyne equals Henry’s feat, but the Belgian may actually break Henry’s record should he provide two assists.

Now for the front three. I believe that Riyad Mahrez will return to the side in place of Phil Foden after only appearing from the bench against Watford - I do however think that Foden will replace Mahrez or Silva in the second half. On the left flank, I expect the in-form Raheem Sterling to retain his place in the side. Sterling is currently enjoying his most prolific campaign in front of goal and one goal will see Sterling reach the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career. Finally, I expect Gabriel Jesus to continue as City’s number nine, Jesus has scored three goals in his last five appearances and the Brazilian will hope to score again before facing Real Madrid next month.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

That leaves a bench of; Claudio Bravo, Benjamin Mendy, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden.

-----

You can follow Brandon on Twitter here: @brandonevans_18

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra