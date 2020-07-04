City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Predicted Team: Southampton vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Rob Milarvie

Manchester City travel to the south coast on Sunday evening to face an in-form Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium. After four wins in five, and a sumptuous victory against the newly crowned champions Liverpool, City will be aiming to take one step closer to certifying second place.

With an FA Cup semi-final just around the corner, Guardiola will be using all those available in the upcoming four games before the bout at Wembley. We expect a hefty amount of squad rotation to combat the counter attacking prowess of Southampton and contain their free-scoring marksman, Danny Ings.

Here's how we think Guardiola will line up for this one...

-----

Predicted Team:

After a surprisingly quiet night on Thursday, Ederson is one of the few certainties for this weekend’s fixture. At right-back, I'd expect a start for Joao Cancelo in order to provide Kyle Walker a well-deserved rest after his consistent efforts in the previous three matches. At centre-back, given Aymeric Laporte’s early removal in the 4-0 demolition of Liverpool, Guardiola will be sure to keep City’s elite centre half fit and purring for the remainder of the season. 

Joining the Frenchman, we suspect will be Nicolas Otamendi. Eric Garcia performed admirably on Thursday, being entrusted to meet Mane in 1v1s - a hopeful precedent for the remainder of this season and beyond. Nevertheless, John Stones could make his first start in the post-lockdown period but we suspect the aerial prowess of Southampton is something that may require the fine-tuned brutishness of Otamendi. At left-back, Oleksandr Zinchenko must be a shoe-in for this game. Even after such a stellar performance by Benjamin Mendy against Liverpool, playing the Frenchman two times in ten days is a risk.

Image placeholder title
`(Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

In the centre of the park, we can only hope our patron saint of tactical fouling Fernandinho will make an appearance, after his two-game suspension. His presence will provide key balance in nullifying any Southampton break away and give ample rest for Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri after their exploits in midweek.

Ahead of the Brazilian, I expect both David Silva and Bernardo Silva to play as the free eight's. Kevin De Bruyne is very much in need of a rest, even as he chases the record of  the most Premier League assists in a single season. Plus, given how both Silva’s started in the 5-0 Burnley victory, we suspect a similar shape will be used this week to break through the Saints low-block.

Onto City’s front three, with winger Riyad Mahrez surely in line for a start this weekend. Surprisingly missing out on a starting place against Liverpool, the Algerian will be sure to produce some magic against Ryan Bertrand.  After inspired performances from both Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden on Thursday, there is a case for either of them to start.  Even after three consecutive starts, Raheem Sterling’s services will be required this weekend to provide a clear outlet on the left wing and target the defensively vulnerable Kyle Walker-Peters. And finally, after a faltering return to football, Gabriel Jesus will continue his place as City’s number nine.

Image placeholder title
(ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

On the bench, that'd leave: Claudio Bravo, John Stones, Eric Garcia, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden. Not some bad back-up's to say the least. 

-----

You can follow Rob on Twitter here: @notherView

You can follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City manager Pep Guardiola 'in love' with La Liga forward as club considers €75m bid

Pep Guardiola is reported to be a huge admirer of Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal, claim MundoDeportivo.

markgough96

Man City set to send scouts to watch winger in German Cup Final - Liverpool, Man United & Everton also interested

Bayern Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey is being targeted by four Premier League clubs, with scouts set to watch him in action, report the Mirror.

markgough96

Man City star set to snub Barcelona interest and sign new five-year deal - wages to triple

Manchester City starlet Eric Garcia is set to sign a new five-year deal with the club following positive talks in recent days, according to an exclusive report by the Sun.

Freddie Pye

by

dan burcea

Man City identify new left-back target after baulking at Leicester City's £75m valuation of Ben Chilwell

Everton's Lucas Digne has emerged as an alternative target to Leciester City's Ben Chilwell for Pep Guardiola, say ESPN.

markgough96

by

Robuk

Barcelona 'negotiating' for the return of Man City starlet this summer

Barcelona are 'negotiating' with Manchester City over the return of former academy graduate Eric Garcia this summer.

harryasiddall

Man City agree terms with Serie A star ahead of potential €80m deal

Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly says Sam Lee, as the Athletic journalist revealed City's upcoming transfer plans.

markgough96

Bundesliga side in advanced talks about Man City defender's future

RB Leipzig are holding discussions with City about the extension of Angelino's loan in Germany, report Kicker.

markgough96

Lionel Messi to Manchester City is 'real' - conditions are 'positive for all involved'

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi could be on his way to Manchester City, with the sporting conditions and conditions outside of football being 'positive' for all involved, according to reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City made audacious effort to land striker after they 'asked' about Barcelona star

Manchester City 'like' Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann but have been rebuffed by the La Liga side after an enquiry, report Mundo Deportivo.

markgough96

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

City Xtra take a look at five things we learned after City restored some pride at the Etihad Stadium after punishing a hungover Liverpool side.

markgough96