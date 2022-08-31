Premier League Top Goal Scorers 22/23
Erling Haaland is out in front by a landslide at the moment, but he does have his competitors. The battle for the top goal-scorer award is looking to be its most competitive in years.
|Player
|Club
|Goals
|Assists
|Matches
|Mins
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
9
1
5
360
Aleksandr Mitrovic
Fulham
5
`1
5
449
Rodrigo
Leeds
4
1
5
359
Wilfried Zaha
Crystal Palace
4
0
4
352
Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur
4
0
4
360
Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal
3
3
4
257
Raheem Sterling
Chelsea
3
1
5
427
Pascal Gross
Brighton
3
1
5
450
Martin Odegaard
Arsenal
3
0
4
344
Luiz Diaz
Liverpool
3
0
4
348
Robert Firmino
Liverpool
2
3
3
210
Ivan Toney
Brentford
2
2
5
450
Bernardo Silva
Manchester City
2
1
4
217
James Maddison
Leicester City
2
1
3
270
Callum Wilson
Newcastle United
2
0
3
245
Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
2
0
3
254
Josh Da Silva
Brentford
2
0
5
278
Che Adams
Southampton
2
0
4
301
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
2
0
4
360
Anthony Gordon
Everton
2
0
5
450
Alexis Mac Allister
Brighton
2
0
5
450
It would be a massive surprise not to see Erling Haaland finish the season as the top scorer in the league, it would be even stranger if he didn't break Mohamed Salah's record for most goals in a league season at 32.