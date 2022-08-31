Premier League Top Goal Scorers 22/23

Erling Haaland is out in front by a landslide at the moment, but he does have his competitors. The battle for the top goal-scorer award is looking to be its most competitive in years.

Player Club Goals Assists Matches Mins Erling Haaland Manchester City 9 1 5 360 Aleksandr Mitrovic Fulham 5 `1 5 449 Rodrigo Leeds 4 1 5 359 Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 4 0 4 352 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 4 0 4 360 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 3 3 4 257 Raheem Sterling Chelsea 3 1 5 427 Pascal Gross Brighton 3 1 5 450 Martin Odegaard Arsenal 3 0 4 344 Luiz Diaz Liverpool 3 0 4 348 Robert Firmino Liverpool 2 3 3 210 Ivan Toney Brentford 2 2 5 450 Bernardo Silva Manchester City 2 1 4 217 James Maddison Leicester City 2 1 3 270 Callum Wilson Newcastle United 2 0 3 245 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 2 0 3 254 Josh Da Silva Brentford 2 0 5 278 Che Adams Southampton 2 0 4 301 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2 0 4 360 Anthony Gordon Everton 2 0 5 450 Alexis Mac Allister Brighton 2 0 5 450

It would be a massive surprise not to see Erling Haaland finish the season as the top scorer in the league, it would be even stranger if he didn't break Mohamed Salah's record for most goals in a league season at 32.

