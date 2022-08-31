Skip to main content

Premier League Top Goal Scorers 22/23

The Premier League is well underway and we here at City Transfer Room have the full list of the top goal-scorers in the league for the 22/23 season so far.

Erling Haaland is out in front by a landslide at the moment, but he does have his competitors. The battle for the top goal-scorer award is looking to be its most competitive in years.

PlayerClubGoalsAssistsMatchesMins

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

9

1

5

360

Aleksandr Mitrovic

Fulham

5

`1

5

449

Rodrigo

Leeds

4

1

5

359

Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace

4

0

4

352

Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur

4

0

4

360

Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal

3

3

4

257

Raheem Sterling

Chelsea

3

1

5

427

Pascal Gross

Brighton

3

1

5

450

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal

3

0

4

344

Luiz Diaz

Liverpool

3

0

4

348

Robert Firmino

Liverpool

2

3

3

210

Ivan Toney

Brentford

2

2

5

450

Bernardo Silva

Manchester City

2

1

4

217

James Maddison

Leicester City

2

1

3

270

Callum Wilson

Newcastle United

2

0

3

245

Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal

2

0

3

254

Josh Da Silva

Brentford

2

0

5

278

Che Adams

Southampton

2

0

4

301

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

2

0

4

360

Anthony Gordon

Everton

2

0

5

450

Alexis Mac Allister

Brighton

2

0

5

450

It would be a massive surprise not to see Erling Haaland finish the season as the top scorer in the league, it would be even stranger if he didn't break Mohamed Salah's record for most goals in a league season at 32.

