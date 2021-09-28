PSG vs Man City (Champions League Group Stage): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City travel to Paris on Tuesday night, as they take on group stage opponents Paris Saint-Germain on matchday two and here’s how you can watch the game from around the world.

Pep Guardiola’s men began a mighty away-fixture triple header with a statement 1-0 victory against Thomas Tuchel’s side at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

This Manchester City side will now be aiming to thrive off the confidence from a dominating victory against the European Champions, when they face another European powerhouse at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain have had a great start to their League 1 campaign, after losing out the title to Lille OSC last season, and sit right at the top of the table with eight victories in as many games.

However, it was not all rosy in the Champions League for the Parisian outfit, who are now under pressure for a victory after their 1-1 draw against Club Brugge on matchday one.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s next game in the French capital on Tuesday night!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

20:00 BST

United Arab Emirates

23:00 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

In the UK, Tuesday’s match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, as well as on BTSport.com and the BT Sport App.

Highlights will be available on City’s official website and app later in the evening, while a full-match replay will be available on CITY+ from midnight after the game.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 1 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide coverage of the game for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

The We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

