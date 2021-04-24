Raheem Sterling and Benjamin Mendy both to start down the left! - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur (Carabao Cup Final)

Manchester City head to Wembley Stadium on Sunday as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup final.

A comfortable win at Villa Park will give the Blues some much needed momentum ahead of this crucial Cup final. Ryan Mason’s side however, will still have fresh in their minds the departure of Jose Mourinho, as they look to secure a first trophy since 2008.

As Pep Guardiola strongly mentioned in his press conference, Manchester City have not had a single mid-week off this season resulting in tired legs and fatigue for the whole squad. He has rotated the starting 11 heavily throughout the season, but much more in recent weeks as crucial games come thick and fast.

With the Champions League semi-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain side in mind, it will be crucial for Pep Guardiola to rest some key players and find the perfect balance - unlike what happened in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola’s record in this competition is formidable. Having lifted the trophy three times in a row, the Catalan will look to tick this game off and use it as a confidence booster heading into the Champions League fixtures.

Here’s how we believe Manchester City will setup…

Zack Steffen is sure to start in goal, after Pep Guardiola confirmed this in a recent press conference. The American international has been a consistent starter in cup competitions this season.

Ruben Dias is the first name up on the sheet, after becoming undroppable due to his solid performances. John Stones’ red card in the midweek means he's unavailable, so it will be Aymeric Laporte to start on the left and partner Dias.

Joao Cancelo comes back in, in the place of Kyle Walker, but he will need to perform much better than he has in recent weeks if Manchedster City are to win this game. Benjamin Mendy will start at left-back, giving much deserved rest to Oleksandr Zinchenko for the upcoming Champions League games.

Fernandinho starts at the base of midfield and Guardiola will be pinning all his hopes on the veteran to block off any possibility of a Spurs counter attack. Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva will complete the midfield, as Kevin De Bruyne returns to the bench after recovering from his ankle injury. Silva has been in sizzling form in lately, providing assists in three consecutive matches.

Raheem Sterling will start on the left, but the Englishman needs to shrug off the dust from his boots and get going from the start. Gabriel Jesus had his outing cut short in midweek as he was taken off after City went down to ten men. He will surely start the game, but has to link-up much better with others around him if he wants to get on the score sheet. Riyad Mahrez will take his usual position on the right and try to build on the menacing form he is currently in.

Substitutes: Ederson, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nathan Aké, Rodrigo, Kevin De Bruyne, Ferran Torres, Sergio Agüero, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden.

