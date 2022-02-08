Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva on the Verge of Major Landmarks - Man City vs Brentford Stat Preview (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola and Thomas Frank's sides go head-to-head at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, in what is guaranteed to be an enticing midweek clash between the Premier League's 1st and 14th placed sides.

After coming back in style against Fulham in the FA Cup third round at the weekend with a rampant 4-1 victory, Manchester City return to Premier League action in high spirits.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side will hope to return to winning ways, after their 12-game winning streak in the league was brought to an abrupt end by a well-drilled Southampton side before the start of the winter break.

With six wins in their last six games at the Etihad Stadium, the Premier League champions will be determined to ensure Thomas Frank’s side do not make themselves at home on Wednesday night.

Brentford, on the contrary have lost six out of their last seven games in the division, and have looked far off their pulsating best that we witnessed during the start of the season.

Coming into this fixture off the back of a 4-1 drubbing against Frank Lampard’s Everton in the FA Cup Fourth Round, redemption will not be an easy task for the Bees as they face the best side in the country.

Manchester City had their work cut out the last time they squared up against Brentford in what was a hard-fought 1-0 victory in December.

As the Premier League makes a welcome return mid-week, here are the most fascinating statistics ahead of what promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Manchester City

No centre-back has amassed more touches in the Premier League than Ruben Dias this campaign (1,812).

Joao Cancelo has completed the most nutmegs out of any player in the Manchester City squad across all competitions (7).

Manchester City have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season (14 goals conceded in 23 games)

Raheem Sterling has the highest non-penalty xG per 90 out of any Manchester City player this season who has played over 1,000 minutes in the 2021/22 campaign (0.55).

Kevin De Bruyne averages the highest number of key passes per 90 out of any player in Pep Guardiola’s squad this season (3.44).

The Premier League champions have overperformed their xG (51.5) accumulated across all competitions (55 goals scored).

Brentford

No player has made more tackles than Christian Nørgaard in the Premier League in the 2021/22 season. (71).

Bryan Mbeumo has hit the woodwork more times than any player in the league during the ongoing campaign (7).

Ethan Pinnock has made the most headed clearances out of any player in the English top flight (54).

No player has been ruled out offside more than Ivan Toney in the Premier League this campaign (19).

Pontus Jansson has made more clearances than any player in the league (102).

Previous Meetings

The two sides have faced each other 14 times in total, with Manchester City winning eight, Brentford winning five, and one game ending in a draw.

The last time these two sides met was in the Premier League this season, with Phil Foden netting the winner in a 0-1 away victory.

The only time Manchester City have done a league double over Brentford was during the 1936/37 campaign, a season in which they lifted their first ever top-flight league title.

Landmarks

Raheem Sterling is one goal away from equalling Didier Drogba’s goal tally (104) in the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling is one goal away from his 125th in a Manchester City shirt.

Bernardo Silva could reach 120 Premier League wins as a Manchester City player, if the hosts beat Brentford.

Kevin De Bruyne is a goal shy of scoring his 75th for the club.

Kevin De Bruyne is two goals away from 50 in the Premier League.

