Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan Approaching Major Landmarks - Peterborough United vs Manchester City Stat Preview (FA Cup)

Manchester City and Peterborough United are set to go toe-to-toe in what has all the makings of an enticing FA Cup encounter.

After a hard-fought victory against Everton, Manchester City enter this fixture in high spirits.

With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, Pep Guardiola will be eyeing a dominant victory, as he aims to win his second FA Cup during his tenure at the Etihad Stadium.

In addition, the contest provides a chance for some of the big guns to rest and some of the starters on the night to make a case as to why they should be considered for selection ahead of the Manchester Derby on the weekend.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Peterborough United sit at the bottom of the Championship and will be eyeing a storied upset against one of, if not the most feared side in Europe.

However, their last win came in all competitions came during the last round of the FA Cup against Queens Park Rangers, which suggests an unexpected victory against the Premier League champions is easier said than done.

As both sides prepare for what promises to be an intriguing battle, here are the most fascinating statistics to keep an eye out for.

Peterborough United

Peterborough United have lost the highest number of games in the Championship this season (22).

Darren Ferguson’s side have also won the joint-lowest number of matches in the division in the ongoing campaign (5).

The Posh have scored the joint-least number of goals (24) and conceded the most (66) out of any team in the Championship this season.

Ricky-Jade Jones has averaged a goal every 26 minutes in the FA Cup this season- scoring all of his three goals as a substitute.

Jonson Clarke-Harris and Siriki Dembele are the club’s joint top-scorers in all competitions this season (5).

Guardiola, Dias and Zinchenko IMAGO / Sportimage Manchester City celebrate Phil Foden's goal

Manchester City

Manchester City’s current points tally (66) after 27 games is their second-highest in a Premier League season - level with the 2011/12 campaign.

Aymeric Laporte completed all 110 of his passes against Everton - which is the most passes attempted with a 100% completion rate since Opta data was available for the Premier League (2003/04).

Pep Guardiola’s side have put in the most number of crosses out of any team in the Premier League this season (638).

The Sky Blues have won every game in which John Stones has started in the Premier League this season.

Joao Cancelo reached his 50th Premier League win against Frank Lampard’s side.

Phil Foden ranks in the top 2% of wingers/attacking midfielders for non-penalty goals and expected assists over the last 365 days (0.74 per 90).

Previous Meetings

Manchester City and Peterborough United have only faced each other once, with the Sky Blues coming out on top.

The last time these two sides faced each other was in the 1980/81 FA Cup campaign, where City emerged 1-0 winners.

Landmarks

Raheem Sterling is one goal away from his 30th in the FA Cup.

Ilkay Gundogan is one goal away from surpassing Shaun Wright-Phillips’ goal tally at Manchester City across all competitions (46).

Ederson could make his 225th appearance for Manchester City in all competitions against Peterborough.

