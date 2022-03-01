Skip to main content

Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan Approaching Major Landmarks - Peterborough United vs Manchester City Stat Preview (FA Cup)

Manchester City and Peterborough United are set to go toe-to-toe in what has all the makings of an enticing FA Cup encounter.

After a hard-fought victory against Everton, Manchester City enter this fixture in high spirits.

With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, Pep Guardiola will be eyeing a dominant victory, as he aims to win his second FA Cup during his tenure at the Etihad Stadium.

In addition, the contest provides a chance for some of the big guns to rest and some of the starters on the night to make a case as to why they should be considered for selection ahead of the Manchester Derby on the weekend.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Peterborough United sit at the bottom of the Championship and will be eyeing a storied upset against one of, if not the most feared side in Europe.

However, their last win came in all competitions came during the last round of the FA Cup against Queens Park Rangers, which suggests an unexpected victory against the Premier League champions is easier said than done.

As both sides prepare for what promises to be an intriguing battle, here are the most fascinating statistics to keep an eye out for.

Peterborough United

  • Peterborough United have lost the highest number of games in the Championship this season (22).
  • Darren Ferguson’s side have also won the joint-lowest number of matches in the division in the ongoing campaign (5).
  • The Posh have scored the joint-least number of goals (24) and conceded the most (66) out of any team in the Championship this season.
  • Ricky-Jade Jones has averaged a goal every 26 minutes in the FA Cup this season- scoring all of his three goals as a substitute.
  • Jonson Clarke-Harris and Siriki Dembele are the club’s joint top-scorers in all competitions this season (5).

Read More

imago1010176658h

Guardiola, Dias and Zinchenko

City players cover Everton Away

Manchester City celebrate Phil Foden's goal

Manchester City

  • Manchester City’s current points tally (66) after 27 games is their second-highest in a Premier League season - level with the 2011/12 campaign.
  • Aymeric Laporte completed all 110 of his passes against Everton - which is the most passes attempted with a 100% completion rate since Opta data was available for the Premier League (2003/04).
  • Pep Guardiola’s side have put in the most number of crosses out of any team in the Premier League this season (638).
  • The Sky Blues have won every game in which John Stones has started in the Premier League this season.
  • Joao Cancelo reached his 50th Premier League win against Frank Lampard’s side.
  • Phil Foden ranks in the top 2% of wingers/attacking midfielders for non-penalty goals and expected assists over the last 365 days (0.74 per 90).

Previous Meetings

  • Manchester City and Peterborough United have only faced each other once, with the Sky Blues coming out on top.
  • The last time these two sides faced each other was in the 1980/81 FA Cup campaign, where City emerged 1-0 winners.

Landmarks

  • Raheem Sterling is one goal away from his 30th in the FA Cup.
  • Ilkay Gundogan is one goal away from surpassing Shaun Wright-Phillips’ goal tally at Manchester City across all competitions (46).
  • Ederson could make his 225th appearance for Manchester City in all competitions against Peterborough.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago0049672261h
Match Coverage

Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan Approaching Major Landmarks - Peterborough United vs Manchester City Stat Preview (FA Cup)

By Srinivas Sadhanand
just now
imago1010176655h
News

"We Will Suffer" - Pep Guardiola Previews FA Cup Tie With Peterborough And Provides Insight Into Mood Within Manchester City Camp

By Srinivas Sadhanand
12 minutes ago
Foden x Bernardo Everton Away
Match Coverage

Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus Return, Phil Foden Starts in Midfield - Predicted Team: Peterborough United vs Man City (FA Cup)

By Srinivas Sadhanand
13 hours ago
imago1010176929h
News

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko Releases Damning Statement on Russia Following Invasion of Ukraine

By Vayam Lahoti
13 hours ago
Pep x Klopp Cover
News

"Liverpool Are Not Going to Drop Points" - Pep Guardiola Sends Crucial Premier League Title Race Message to Manchester City Squad

By Srinivas Sadhanand
15 hours ago
Pep Cover Everton Away
News

Pep Guardiola Hits Out at Chelsea and Manchester United in Suggestion That Both Teams Sit Back and Defend

By Srinivas Sadhanand
17 hours ago
imago1006925389h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Manchester United (Premier League)

By Harry Winters
17 hours ago
imago1010191279h
News

Manchester City Made €50 Million Bid For Atletico Madrid Star in 2020 Reveals Matteo Moretto

By Srinivas Sadhanand
18 hours ago