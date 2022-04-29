Skip to main content

Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish Return, Nathan Ake Starts At Centre-Back - Predicted Team: Leeds United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City travel to face Leeds United on Saturday evening, with Pep Guardiola's side needing their first win at Elland Road since 1991 to keep Liverpool at bay in the Premier League title race.

Following Saturday's emphatic 5-1 victory against Watford -  largely inspired by a Gabriel Jesus masterclass - the Premier League title remains in Manchester City's hands, with five more games left to determine who will finish top of the table.

With Liverpool travelling to face Eddie Howe's in-form Newcastle United earlier in the day, it's likely that Manchester City will face Leeds in second place, which could put the pressure on Pep Guardiola's team. 

After the exhilarating 4-3 Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday night, changes are expected this weekend, with the second-leg of the European tie also approaching next Wednesday night in Spain.

With that in mind, here's how we expect the Manchester City team to line up against Leeds United.

Team News

John Stones was a late fitness doubt for the Real Madrid game, and in spite of being deemed fit enough to start, he was sadly forced off in the first-half. As a result, the centre-back has been ruled out of this weekend's clash against Jesse Marsch's men.

As with Stones, defensive partner Kyle Walker has also been ruled out of the weekend's trip to Yorkshire, with the full-back still recovering from an ankle injury sustained in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Atletico Madrid.

Aside from those two names, Pep Guardiola should have a fully-fit Manchester City squad at his disposal this weekend.

Predicted Team

Of course, Ederson will start in goal. Maybe if Manchester City can somehow wrap up the title before the final matchday, then Scott Carson could get a run-out, but until then it will be the Brazilian between the posts.

In defence, Joao Cancelo will return to the team following his suspension for the Real Madrid match. With Kyle Walker ruled out, the Portugal star will be on the right-hand side 

In the heart of defence, Ruben Dias should be a dead-cert to start. The remaining centre-back spot is more open, but I think Nathan Ake will get the nod here, with Aymeric Laporte dropping to the bench and being rested with Wednesday night in mind.

That means at left-back, Oleksandr Zinchenko will make his third consecutive start, and only his 11th Premier League appearance of the season. The Ukrainian international was solid against Real Madrid, and with Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo likely to play on Wednesday, I can see him being preferred against Leeds on Saturday.

In midfield, it's a tough call, but I think with the Premier League title race still pivotal, Rodri will start rather than be rested for Fernandinho. Alongside the Spaniard, Ilkay Gundogan will probably feature after being an unused substitute last Tuesday.

Completing the midfield trio will be none other than Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian superstar has been in remarkable form lately, and he will be hoping to continue that at Elland Road, with Bernardo Silva instead chosen for a rest.

In the front three, Raheem Sterling should return to the starting XI after only making a brief cameo against Real Madrid. The England international forward will be eager to perform and stake a claim to start next Wednesday night in the Spanish capital. 

Joining him will be his England compatriot Jack Grealish, who will be similarly be fresh and keen to impress Pep Guardiola ahead of a high-pressure final run-in. 

The final spot is more difficult to anticipate, but I think Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez will be rested with Gabriel Jesus remaining up-front, as the Brazilian will aim to add to his impressive five goals in the past two matches.

Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Grealish.

Substitutes: Steffen, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Laporte, Fernandinho, Bernardo, Foden, Mahrez, Palmer.

