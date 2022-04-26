Raheem Sterling and Joao Cancelo Approaching Major Landmarks - Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final First-Leg)

Manchester City and Real Madrid are set to go toe-to-toe in what promises to be a cracker of a contest in the Champions League semi-final first-leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

After dismantling Watford on Saturday afternoon with a 5-1 victory, Manchester City will not be short of confidence ahead of their upcoming first-leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

Unlike the other side from the Spanish capital that sat back for the large majority of the tie against Manchester City, Carlo Ancelotti’s men have weapons in attack that could cause serious problems to the Premier League champions.

With the likes of Karim Benzema and Luka Modric in particular being the catalysts behind their victory over defending champions Chelsea in the previous round, City will have to be wary of the threat posed by seasoned veterans.

However, the same can be said for the La Liga outfit that are up against one of, if not arguably the best team in the world at present in Manchester City.

Ahead of what has the makings of a true Champions League classic under the Etihad Stadium floodlights, here are all of the relevant, fascinating statistics worth keeping an eye out for.

Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus became only the second Manchester City player to ever be involved in five goals in a single Premier League match against Watford at the weekend, after Sergio Aguero vs Newcastle in 2015.

IMAGO / PA Images Kevin De Bruyne has directly been involved in 14 goals in his last 11 games (nine goals and five assists). IMAGO / News Images Riyad Mahrez is Manchester City’s top-scorer in the Champions League so far this season with six goals. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Aymeric Laporte has completed 502 out of his 571 long passes in all competitions this season (87.9% pass completion rate).

Phil Foden’s pressures per 90 is 18.4 across all competitions - the best out of any Manchester City player so far this term.

Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has the most goals (25) and assists (11) in the La Liga this season.

IMAGO / Sportimage Vinicius Jr. has 17 goals and 18 assists in all competitions this term. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT Thibaut Courtois’ save percentage ranks in the top-five per cent of goalkeepers playing in the top five European leagues over the last 365 days (76.7%). IMAGO / Jones

Karim Benzema is only one goal behind Robert Lewandowski in the Champions League top scorers’ list this campaign (12).

Vinicius Jr. is the second highest assister in the Champions League this season (six).

Previous Meetings

Manchester City and Real Madrid have faced each other six times in total, with the former winning two, the latter winning two, and two games ending in draws.

Pep Guardiola has a 100% win record against the Spanish side during his tenure at Manchester City.

The last time these two sides met was in the 2019/20 season, when Manchester City won 2-1 in the second-leg of the Champions League last-16.

Potential Landmarks

Raheem Sterling is just one goal away from scoring his 25th in the Champions League for Manchester City.

IMAGO / PA Images Joao Cancelo is one assist shy of surpassing his highest-ever assist tally in a Champions League campaign (three in the 2018/19 season). IMAGO / Action Plus Bernardo Silva is three goals away from 50 in a Manchester City shirt. IMAGO / PA Images

Ilkay Gundogan is three goals away from 50 in a Manchester City shirt.

