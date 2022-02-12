Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne on the Verge of Historic Landmarks - Norwich City vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

Norwich and Manchester City will lock horns for the second time this season in the Premier League on Saturday evening, for a battle between first position and 18th.

Manchester City returned to winning ways in the Premier League in midweek, after their 2-0 win against Thomas Frank’s well-drilled Brentford outfit at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side are now unbeaten across 14 consecutive games in the Premier League, coming into the clash at Carrow Road in fine form in what will almost certainly be a worrying sign for Dean Smith's side.

Despite Norwich sitting 18th in the league, seven points out of their last nine indicate that Dean Smith’s men are starting to find their feet under their recently appointed coach.

Now sitting only one point behind Newcastle whilst having played an extra game, the Canaries will be eyeing a result to start their push to escape the drop at the end of the season.

The Premier League champions faced Norwich back in August, when Jack Grealish’s first goal for Manchester City was the headline in a 5-0 thrashing, with Daniel Farke at the helm at the time.

As the two sides prepare to go toe-to-toe this weekend, here are the intriguing statistics to keep an eye out for.

Norwich City

Dean Smith’s side have scored the least number of goals in the Premier League this season (14).

Teemo Pukki is Norwich City’s top scorer in all competitions with six goals in 22 starts.

Tim Krul has the second highest punches out of any goalkeeper in the English top flight in the 2021/22 campaign.

Only Watford have lost more matches in the Premier League than Norwich this season (14).

Max Aarons has the highest minutes played in the Canaries squad in all competitions (1,969).

Manchester City

No midfielder has had more touches than Rodri in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign (1,899).

Manchester City have overperformed their xGA (expected goals allowed) (16.7) by only conceding 14 goals in the league this season.

Joao Cancelo ranks in the top 1% of full-backs in the top-five leagues in Europe for progressive carries per 90 (9.21).

No team in the Premier League has taken more corners than the Sky Blues this season (207).

Kevin De Bruyne ranks in the top 1% of midfielders in the top-five leagues in Europe for non-penalty goals per 90 (0.45).

Only Chelsea have scored more goals outside the box than Pep Guardiola’s side this season (8).

Previous Meetings

The two sides have played each other 71 times in total, with Manchester City winning 38, Norwich City winning 10 and 23 games ending in draws.

Pep Guardiola has faced the Canaries thrice during his time at City, with two wins and one defeat to his name.

The last time these two sides met, the Premier League champions annihilated Norwich 5-0.

Landmarks

Kevin De Bruyne is one goal from scoring 50 in the Premier League for Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling is one goal away from equalling Didier Drogba’s goal tally (104) in the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling needs just one goal to score his 125th goal for the Sky Blues in all competitions.

Joao Cancelo is just one win away from reaching 50 Premier League victories for Pep Guardiola’s side.

