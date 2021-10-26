Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez Return Up Front, John Stones at Centre-Back - Predicted Team: West Ham vs Man City (Carabao Cup)

Manchester City take on David Moyes’ West Ham at the London Stadium on Wednesday night and here’s how we expect Pep Guardiola to line up against the Hammers.

The defending champions will be determined to get past West Ham in round four of the 2021/22 Carabao Cup campaign, when they take on the East London side on their own turf.

Pep Guardiola’s men blasted past Wycombe with a 6-1 victory in the third round and with a 4-1 away victory in their previous game against Brighton, Pep Guardiola will want nothing short of a comprehensive victory as they try to defend yet another Carabao Cup title.

Having returned from the international break with three consecutive victories, City will be brimming with confidence when they go up against the London side. West Ham have started their season strongly and look to have improved even further under David Moyes after an impressive campaign last time around.

The Hammers reached round four following a 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford. They are currently fourth in the Premier League with 17 points and sit right behind Manchester City after nine games.

Ahead of the game, here is how we expect City to line up against West Ham.

Zack Steffen, who has always been impressive whenever summoned in cup competitions, is expected to start in goal for Manchester City on Wednesday night.

In defence, Kyle Walker will guard the right side of Manchester City’s defence with his ever-reliable and electric presence.

John Stones and Nathan Ake are most likely to start in central defence, with Pep Guardiola set to rotate for this cup fixture. The Englishman will be determined to make his mark after seemingly being dethroned by Aymeric Laporte so far this season.

Oleksandr Zinchenko will start on the left as he returns to matchday action following a muscle injury he picked up against RB Leipzig back in September.

We expect Fernandinho to start for the first time since the game against Southampton on matchday five of the Premier League. The midfield veteran will fill in for Rodri, who has earned himself a much-needed break after a string of impressive performances.

Ilkay Gundogan – who returned to action against Brighton at the weekend and scored a brilliant opening goal - will reprise his role at the left side of Manchester City’s midfield, with Kevin De Bruyne taking up his usual position on the right.

Jack Grealish is likely to start on the left of a front-three after an impressive game at the weekend, with Riyad Mahrez starting on the opposite flank. The Algerian has scored three goals for Manchester City in his last 93 minutes on the pitch and will be eager to add to his tally.

We expect Raheem Sterling – who was out of Manchester City’s matchday squad against Brighton due to a minor back injury – to start down the middle against the Hammers on Wednesday.

Substitutes: Ederson, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Rodrigo, Romeo Lavia, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Gabriel Jesus.

