Raheem Sterling Closing in on Landmark Appearance, 90% Win Record in Place Against Saints - Man City vs Southampton Stat Preview

Manchester City continue their quest to retain the Premier League title this weekend, as they welcome Southampton to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Here is a comprehensive statistical preview ahead of the game.

City host Ralph Hasenhüttl’s Southampton in a 3PM kick-off on Saturday, and Pep Guardiola’s side will be hoping to record their fourth consecutive Premier League clean sheet, as they look to build on a strong start to the campaign.

Manchester City are currently one point behind Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Everton at the top of the table, and only a victory over Southampton would allow the reigning champions to keep up with their title rivals.

The Sky Blues’ opponents meanwhile are looking to record their first win of the season, and currently sit 14th in the division having drawn in each of their previous three Premier League matches.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash with Southampton, we take you through all of the interesting and notable statistics for the game.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won each of their last three Premier League home games by a 5-0 scoreline - only two top-flight teams have won four consecutive home matches by a 5+ goal margin (Everton in 1931 and Aston Villa in 1899).



None of Manchester City's last 30 Premier League games has ended in a draw, with the Blues winning 25 and losing five since a 1-1 draw against West Brom last December.

The Sky Blues are currently averaging 90.5% pass completion this season – the highest in the Premier League.

Manchester City have conceded the least shots in the division with 21 - 12 less than the next best Wolves (33).

Throughout the current campaign, only Trent Alexander-Arnold (4) has registered more ‘big chances created’ than Riyad Mahrez (3).

No Premier League player has made more passes in the final third than summer signing Jack Grealish this season (133).

Southampton

Southampton have defeated Manchester City only once since Pep Guardiola took charge at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2016.

The Saints are currently averaging 3.75 shots on target per game - higher than the likes of Arsenal, Leicester City and Leeds United.

Southampton are winless in their last six Premier League games (D3, L3), drawing each of the last three in a row. The last time the Saints had four consecutive draws in the top-flight was March 2002.

James Ward-Prowse has scored in his last two league trips to Manchester City. The last player to score in three consecutive Premier League matches at City was Tim Cahill, between 2008 and 2010.

Previous Meetings

Manchester City have won 9 of the previous 10 meetings between the two sides.

Southampton have not won at the Etihad Stadium since April 2004

The Sky Blues have recorded only one clean sheet across their seven previous matches against the Saints.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won their previous three Premier League home games against Southampton by an aggregate score of 13-4.

Landmarks

Raheem Sterling will make his 200th Premier League appearance for Manchester City this weekend, should he feature in Saturday’s clash with Southampton.

Ederson will make his 150th Premier League outing for Manchester City, should he feature in Saturday’s match.

Fernandinho is one goal from 25 career goals for Manchester City.

Joao Cancelo will make his 50th Premier League appearance for Manchester City, should he feature in Saturday’s match.

