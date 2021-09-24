Raheem Sterling Closing In On Major Landmark, A Mixed Stamford Bridge Record - Chelsea vs Man City Stat Preview

Manchester City look to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointing draw with Southampton at the Etihad Stadium, as they travel to London to face an unbeaten Chelsea side on Saturday.

The Sky Blues travel south to face Thomas Tuchel’s side, and Pep Guardiola will be hoping that his team will produce a far better performance than the dire showing against the Saints last time out in the Premier League.

Manchester City are currently sat three points behind league leaders Chelsea, and consequently, the result of Saturday’s fixture could have major ramifications on the title race.

Chelsea are unbeaten so far this season and the only blip on their record this term occurred when they had to play just over 45 minutes with 10 men in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in August.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash with Chelsea, we look at some interesting and notable statistics!

Manchester City

Manchester City, alongside Liverpool, have created the joint-most ‘big chances’ this season (14).

The Sky Blues are currently averaging 90% pass completion – the highest in the Premier League.

No Premier League defender has made more passes in the final third this season than Joao Cancelo (137).

Manchester City, along with Chelsea and Liverpool, have conceded the joint fewest number of goals in the Premier League so far this season (1).

The Sky Blues have conceded the least shots in the box in the division this term with 19 - which is eight less than the next best, Manchester United (27).

No Premier League player has made more passes this season than Ruben Dias (413).

Chelsea

Chelsea are currently averaging 5.6 shots on target per game - a figure bettered by only Liverpool (8.8) and Manchester United (6.4).

Thomas Tuchel’s side have registered 12 goals this season - only Manchester United (13) have scored more.

Chelsea are the only side in the division that have not conceded from open play this season.

Previous Meetings

Manchester City have won just one of the previous five meetings between the two sides.

Pep Guardiola has never defeated Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea team.

The Sky Blues have won three and lost three of their previous six trips to Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City and Chelsea have not drawn a Premier League game against one another since January 2015.

Of the previous 10 meetings between the two sides, Manchester City and Chelsea have each emerged victorious on five occasions.

Landmarks

Raheem Sterling will make his 300th appearance for Manchester City this weekend, should he feature in Saturday’s clash with Chelsea.

Riyad Mahrez will make his 150th appearance for the club this weekend, if he features in Saturday’s match at Stamford Bridge.

Ederson is one win from 150 career wins for Manchester City.

Fernandinho is one goal from 25 career goals for the club.

