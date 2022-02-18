Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo Approaching Landmarks - Man City vs Tottenham Stat Preview (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte's respective sides prepare to face each other in what promises to be an intriguing contest in the Premier League this weekend.

After a rampant 0-5 win against Sporting CP in the Champions League last-16 first-leg on Tuesday night, Manchester City will almost certainly be in high spirits ahead of their return to Premier League action on Saturday evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side remain unbeaten in their previous 14 fixtures in the English top-flight, registering 13 wins and one draw, as they sit comfortably at the top of the table via a nine-point gap prior to the weekend's fixtures.

The same cannot be said for Tottenham Hotspur however, who currently occupy eight place in the division, and find themselves in a poor vein of form at the moment. With three defeats and two wins in their last five league games, Antonio Conte’s side have hit a rough patch in the heated race for the top-four this season.

It is worth noting that the last time these two sides met was in their respective first games of the 2021/22 Premier League season, with Spurs walking away with a 1-0 home victory.

As the Etihad Stadium hosts the reverse fixture this upcoming weekend, here’s the most fascinating statistics to keep an eye out for from the clash.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s side have scored the joint-highest number of goals (61), and conceded the least number of goals (14) in the Premier League this season.

No defender has provided more through balls than Joao Cancelo in the Premier League so far (15).

No midfielder has played more passes than Rodri in the English top-flight this season (1,673).

Only two players have created more chances than Kevin De Bruyne in the division in the current campaign.

Raheem Sterling has the best conversion rate in the Premier League out of players ranked in the top 20 for the most shots attempted - scoring 10 goals out of the 44 shots taken.

In comparison to other attacking midfielders/wingers, Phil Foden ranks in the top 7% in terms of non-penalty goals per 90 (0.47) in the top-five European leagues over the past 365 days.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have conceded more goals (29) than they have scored (28) in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Son Heung-min has won the second highest Man of the Match awards in the division this season (8).

Harry Kane has the worst conversion rate in the league out of players ranked in the top-10 for the most shots taken- scoring five goals out of 71 shots attempted.

Spurs have underperformed their xG in the league (34.6) by over six goals - converting 28 in total this season.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has made the most number of pressures out of any player in the Tottenham squad in all competitions (397).

Previous Meetings

The two sides have faced each other 165 times in their history, with 65 wins for Manchester City, 64 wins for Tottenham and 36 draws.

Pep Guardiola has a 50% win record against Tottenham in all competitions.

The North Londoners emerged 1-0 winners when the last time these two sides faced other.

Potential Landmarks

Raheem Sterling needs just one goal to surpass Sergio Aguero’s goal record in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola (82).

Kevin De Bruyne is a goal shy of scoring his 50th Premier League goal for Manchester City.

Joao Cancelo could reach 50 Premier League wins as a Manchester City player against Tottenham on Saturday evening.

This weekend will mark Manchester City's 950th game in the Premier League.

