Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo on the Verge of Major Landmarks - Everton vs Manchester City (Stat Preview)

Pep Guardiola and Frank Lampard's sides prepare to go toe-to-toe in what has all the makings of a sparkling encounter in the Premier League this weekend.

Coming off the back of a 2-3 home defeat at the hands of Tottenham last weekend, Manchester City aim to return to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

With the gap between nearest challengers Liverpool reduced to three points after their latest 6-0 victory against Leeds, the pressure is on Pep Guardiola’s side to get the all-important three points this weekend.

On the contrary, Everton sit just two points clear of the relegation zone, with one game in hand.

With two wins and two defeats in their last four league games under new manager Frank Lampard, a stern test awaits the Toffees as they prepare to face arguably the best team in Europe.

As the two sides are set to lock horns at Goodison Park for the evening kick-off on Saturday, here are some of the interesting statistics worth keeping an eye out for.

Everton

Jordan Pickford has the second highest number of punches out of any goalkeeper in the Premier League this season (14).

Michael Keane has played the highest number of minutes out of any Everton player in all competitions this term (2,291).

Everton rank third highest in the Premier League for big chances created this season. (21)

Andros Townsend is the Toffees’ highest scorer in all competitions this campaign. (7).

Jordan Pickford has conceded the third highest goals out of any goalkeeper in the 2021/22 campaign (37).

IMAGO / PA Images Jordan Pickford making an appearance for Everton at Southampton IMAGO / Colorsport Michael Keane celebrates his goal for Everton against Leeds United

Manchester City

The only time Manchester City have had a better points tally at this stage of a Premier League season (63 points) was during the ‘Centurions’ campaign (69 points).

Joao Cancelo has played more passes than any player in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign (2,014).

Manchester City have now scored 100 goals in all competitions - a milestone they have reached in all six of Pep Guardiola’s seasons so far.

No midfielder in the Premier League has had more touches than Rodri this season (1,993).

Manchester City have not conceded a goal in the Premier League every time John Stones has started a game this term. (Zero goals conceded in six games)

Ederson has the second highest save percentage (68.3%) out of all goalkeepers playing in the top-five leagues in Europe this term.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Joao Cancelo celebrates his goal against Club Brugge in the Champions League IMAGO / PA Images Rodri celebrates with the travelling Manchester City fans after the Premier League win against Arsenal

Previous Meetings

Manchester City and Everton have faced each other 192 times in total, with the Sky Blues winning 77, the Toffees 68 and 47 games drawn.

Pep Guardiola has won nine, drawn once and lost once against the Toffees in his 11 Premier League meetings against them.

The last time the two sides met, City emerged 4-0 winners at the Etihad Stadium.

IMAGO / Sportimage Rodri celebrates with his Manchester City teammates after his goal against Everton in the Premier League IMAGO / Sportimage Bernardo Silva celebrates his goal against Everton in the Premier League

Landmarks

Raheem Sterling needs just one goal to surpass Sergio Aguero’s goal record in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola.

Kevin De Bruyne could make his 200th appearance in the Premier League against Everton.

Kevin De Bruyne is one goal away from scoring his 50th Premier League goal.

Joao Cancelo could reach his 50th Premier League win against Frank Lampard’s side.

Ilkay Gundogan is a goal shy of overtaking Shaun Wright-Phillips’ goal record at City in all competitions (46).

IMAGO / PA Images Kevin De Bruyne attempts to ride a challenge from Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger IMAGO / PA Images Ilkay Gundogan in Premier League action against Norwich City

