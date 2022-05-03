Raheem Sterling Replaces Riyad Mahrez, Oleksandr Zinchenko Starts - Predicted Team: Real Madrid vs Manchester City (Champions League Semi-Final Second-Leg)

Manchester City and Real Madrid are all set to go toe-to-toe in the second-leg of the Champions League semi-final, in a tie that is expected to live up to the high standards set in last week's opening 90 minutes.

Coming off the back of a convincing 4-0 victory against Leeds United, Manchester City travel to the Santiago Bernabéu in the Spanish capital feeling on top of the world after their latest triumph.

While the score instantly suggests that Manchester City dominated from start to finish in Yorkshire, the reality of the situation was that Pep Guardiola’s side were under the cosh for sustained periods at Elland Road.

Ultimately, it was the Premier League champions' resolute defensive display that played a major role in walking away with the all-important three points, complimented by clinical finishing when presented with opportunities.

Showcasing their defensive rigidity as well as going on to score goals, it would not be far-fetched to state that City have prepared in perfect fashion for their upcoming test against Real Madrid, in the second-leg of the Champions League semi-final.

However, the same can be said for Carlo Ancelotti’s men, who demolished Espanyol with a 4-0 battering themselves, to become La Liga champions on Saturday afternoon.

With a rich history of pulling off incredible second-leg comebacks at home in Europe, the 4-3 scoreline is perfectly set up for Los Blancos to make the impossible possible on Wednesday night.

As both sides prepare to lock horns in what is likely to be a blockbuster contest, here is how we expect Manchester City to line up for the upcoming clash.

Predicted XI

As is standard procedure in such a game, Ederson is to start between the sticks.

With Joao Cancelo’s one-game suspension coming to an end in the first-leg of the Champions League semi-final and Kyle Walker only just returning to full first-team training on Tuesday morning, the Portuguese international looks likely to start at right-back on Wednesday night.

As John Stones was also unable to make the cut for City's recent Premier League encounter too, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte look set to be Pep Guardiola’s centre-back pairing against Real Madrid once again.

Despite Nathan Ake making an impression against Jesse Marsch’s side with a crucial goal, Oleksandr Zinchenko is largely seen as a safe bet to start the contest after shining as one of Manchester City’s stand-out performers against the La Liga giants last Tuesday.

IMAGO / News Images Rodri is one of the first names on the Manchester City teamsheet each week, and his top-drawer display against Leeds, that was also complimented by his fifth league goal of the campaign, makes him an automatic starter against the Spanish side. With both Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne rested for the upcoming second leg contest, it is a no-brainer to expect the vital midfield duo return for the titanic clash at the Santiago Bernabéu. While Riyad Mahrez played a key role in Manchester City’s first leg win last week, Raheem Sterling’s impressive outing at Elland Road may just have won Pep Guardiola’s trust to start him on the right wing once again up against the La Liga side. IMAGO / PA Images With six goals in his last three outings, Gabriel Jesus is a man on fire currently and the Brazilian international is expected to be deployed as a striker against Carlo Ancelotti’s men. IMAGO / News Images

Phil Foden followed up his inspired display against Real Madrid with a Man of the Match performance against Leeds, and Manchester City’s boy wonder is a shoe-in to start in arguably the biggest game of their season so far.

Starting XI: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, CJ Egan-Riley, Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake, Romeo Lavia, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, James McAtee, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Cole Palmer.

