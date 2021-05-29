Raheem Sterling Starts As The False Nine! - Manchester City Vs Chelsea (Team News)

The time is upon us, Manchester City face Chelsea in the Champions League final. Beating the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in the process, the Blues now stand on the edge of glory.

Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up his side tonight...

READ MORE: Agent reveals Man City possibility to client during restaurant meeting

READ MORE: Kyle Walker reveals Man City 'turmoil' following defeats

Ederson was seen taking penalties in training yesterday, but lets hope that's not needed tonight. Kyle Walker is well rested and will be vital in dealing with the lightening pace Chelsea posses. The left-back slot was seemingly one of two positions that was up for debate, but Guardiola has opted for Oleksandr Zinchenko tonight. In centre-back, Ruben Dias and John Stones have fully deserved their start tonight.

Defensive midfield was the other position in question, but it looks like Ilkay Gundogan starts in that area. Ahead of him, on a night seemingly perfect for a player like him, Kevin De Bruyne starts alongside Bernardo Silva in central midfield.

In the forward line, Riyad Mahrez has been the star for Manchester City in their Champions League campaign and he'll be hoping for one last thrill tonight. On the opposite wing is our Manc superstar Phil Foden, hoping to lay his mark at such a young age. In the false nine, in probably the most surprising selection, Raheem Sterling starts.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra