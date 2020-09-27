Raheem Sterling starts up-front! - Manchester City vs Leicester City (Team News)

With only eleven usual first-team players available for selection, you might say today's team picks itself. Manchester City's injury list now stands at eight, as they look to continue their winning start at home Leicester.

Here's how Guardiola has set-up for this one...

-----

Goalkeeper seems like the only position right now where we've got a fully fit selection. However, after his usual cup rest in midweek, Ederson returns. Kyle Walker has played every minute of City's season so far, and with Cancelo not nearing a return, he starts yet again. Benjamin Mendy returns on the left after a 60 minute cameo in midweek; and a centre-back partnership of Nathan Aké and Eric Garcia completes the back four.

It seems Guardiola's opted for the double-pivot of Rodri and Fernandinho that worked so well away at Wolves last Monday. That leaves Kevin De Bruyne to play just ahead of them two and have all the freedom of the Etihad Stadium for his magic.

With no recognised striker, a front three of Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden will surely interchange as the game progresses. All of them are capable in playing the false nine with their constant pressing on and off the ball.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra