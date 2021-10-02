October 2, 2021
Raheem Sterling the Key for This Fixture, Fernandinho Closing in on Landmark Appearance – Liverpool vs Man City Stat Preview

Manchester City turn their attention to Merseyside, where they'll face an unbeaten Liverpool on Sunday. Here's a preview of some eye-opening statistics ahead of the game.
City will battle Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasing Liverpool side on Sunday afternoon, and should the Blues emerge victorious, they will overtake the Reds in the Premier League table.

Liverpool are the only side in the Premier League yet to lose a match this season, so it is abundantly clear that Pep Guardiola’s side are set for a tough afternoon on Merseyside.

Statistically speaking, Manchester City are the strongest side defensively in the Premier League this season, whilst Liverpool are the most potent side offensively - indicating that those watching the game should be in for an entertaining fixture.

Ahead of Sunday afternoon's mammoth clash with Liverpool, City Xtra look at some interesting and notable statistics.

Manchester City

  • Manchester City have conceded just five shots on target this season, 11 fewer than the next-best Brighton (16).
  • The Sky Blues have registered 115 shots this term, a number bettered by only Liverpool (140).
  • Manchester City have conceded just one shot on target throughout the four Premier League matches in which Aymeric Laporte has featured (Chelsea, Leicester, Arsenal and Norwich).
  • Throughout the current season, Manchester City have recorded a league-leading five clean sheets.
  • Aymeric Laporte is currently averaging 97% pass accuracy – the highest amongst players who have played over 150 minutes this term.
  • Amongst Manchester City players this season, Gabriel Jesus has recorded the most shots on target (5).
  • Raheem Sterling has scored three goals in his previous five appearances against Liverpool.
  • Jack Grealish has registered a league-high 145 successful passes in the final third this season.
  • Joao Cancelo has recorded 392 accurate passes this season, a stat bettered by only Ruben Dias (455).
  • Manchester City have won just one of the four matches that Raheem Sterling has started this campaign – against Wycombe.

Liverpool

  • Liverpool are currently averaging 23.3 shots per game – the highest across the division.
  • Jurgen Klopp’s side have scored the most goals in the Premier League this season (15).
  • Liverpool have recorded 96 shots in the box this term, 20 more than the next-best Manchester City (76).
  • Only Liverpool (23) have created more ‘Big Chances’ than the Sky Blues (20).
  • Liverpool have conceded 10 ‘Big Chances’ this season, a stat bettered by nine Premier League sides.
  • Mohamed Salah has recorded a league-high 15 shots on target this term.
  • Amongst Premier League players this season, Sadio Mané has recorded the most shots in the box (22).

Previous Meetings 

  • There has been just one goalless draw in the previous 25 meetings between Manchester City and Liverpool.
  • Manchester City have lost just one of the previous seven meetings between the two sides.
  • The Sky Blues have won just one of their previous 20 trips to Anfield.

Landmarks

  • Fernandinho is one goal from 25 career goals for Manchester City.
  • Should Fernandinho make an appearance for Manchester City at Anfield this weekend, it would mark his 250th appearance for the club in the Premier League.

