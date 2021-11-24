Raheem Sterling to Keep His Place, Riyad Mahrez to Start, Aymeric Laporte Dropped! - Predicted XI - Man City vs PSG (Champions League)

Manchester City welcome PSG to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, knowing a victory would secure qualification to the knock-out stages of the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's side are looking to guarantee top spot in Group A, as they prepare to come up against some of football's biggest names when Paris Saint-Germain travel to Manchester.

Mauricio Pochettino watched his PSG team capitulate at the Etihad Stadium last May, as Manchester City secured a place in their first ever Champions League final courtesy of a stunning Riyad Mahrez brace.

However, the Parisians won 2-0 back in September, when Manchester City traveled to the French capital on matchday two of this season's group stage competition.

Goals from Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi helped PSG take away all three points - the only occasion which City have dropped points in this year's competition so far.

Manchester City come into the match top of Group A, knowing that victory on Wednesday would secure their place in the next round, and cement first position in the group.

Ahead of Wednesday's star-studded fixture, here is how we predict Manchester City to set up for their Champions League clash with PSG.

Team News

Pep Guardiola will definitely be without Kevin De Bruyne and Ferran Torres for the match. The latter remains sidelined due to a foot injury, while De Bruyne is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

The Manchester City boss announced during his pre-match press conference that summer signing Jack Grealish was doing "much better" after missing Sunday's win over Everton through injury, but was not spotted in the open training session o Tuesday evening.

Predicted Team

Manchester City have teased a new documentary about goalkeeper Ederson this week, and the Brazilian will hope to be starring between the sticks on Wednesday in his 44th Champions League appearance for the Blues.

Kyle Walker could make his 200th appearance for the club this week, with the 31-year-old set to start at right-back and play his 199th Manchester City game on Wednesday night.

On the opposite flank, Joao Cancelo - whose brilliant pass unlocked the weekend's win over Everton, will start ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko despite the Ukrainian's impressive performance against PSG last season.

After another exceptional defensive performance against his former club at the weekend, one expects John Stones to keep his place in central defence for Manchester City against PSG.

Alongside Stones at centre-back, Ruben Dias will return to the side after being rested for the game against Everton.

Rodri staked his claim for the goal of the season award with a stunning strike in the Premier League at weekend. The Spanish midfielder, who has been a revelation for Guardiola's side this season, can expect to occupy the holding midfield role.

Ahead of Rodri, and in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, Pep Guardiola will likely opt for Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva to play in central midfield for the Blues.

Riyad Mahrez has four goals in five Champions League matches this season and given the Algerian's superb form in Europe, one expects to see the 30-year-old make his 30th appearance in the competition for the Blues.

On the opposite wing, Phil Foden will look to continue his impressive start to the season, with the 21-year-old influential to City's striker-less attack.

Raheem Sterling showed glimpses of form against Everton at the weekend, as he scored the Sky Blues' opening goal. One suspects Guardiola will reward the Englishman for his performance with a start against PSG on Wednesday.

Predicted XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Romeo Lavia, Fernandinho, Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus, Cole Palmer.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra