Raheem Sterling to Start at Striker, Aymeric Laporte Replaced in Defence! - Predicted XI: Man City vs Burnley (Premier League)

Manchester City return from another Premier League hiatus on Saturday afternoon, with the Premier League Champions welcoming Burnley to the Etihad Stadium.

Burnley have suffered 5-0 losses on their last four trips to the Etihad Stadium, with a bullish Blues side having scored at least five goals on four occasions already this season.

Sean Dyche's team are winless in the Premier League so far this season, and having failed to beat Manchester City in any of their last thirteen attempts, an improbable task faces the Clarets this weekend.

Impressive performances against Chelsea and Liverpool before the international break has left City just two points off of top spot after seven matches, with the next few weeks seemingly crucial to the campaign in the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup.

However, international fixtures in South America have ruled Brazilian duo Ederson and Gabriel Jesus out of Saturday’s match.

Manchester City will also be without Ferran Torres for the foreseeable future, with Guardiola announcing that the 21 year-old will be sidelined for up to three months with a foot injury.

As the Blues look to further extend their impressive winning run against Burnley, here is how we predicted Manchester City will set-up...

Due to Ederson's unavailability, Zack Steffen is in line to make a second Premier League start. The 26 year-old made his Premier League debut in January when City beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and has featured twice already this season.

Ahead of the US international will be Ruben Dias, who is expected to make his 60th Manchester City start on Saturday. Alongside the 24 year-old will be John Stones, with the Englishman set to feature for the Blues for the first time this season.

At right-back, Kyle Walker can expected to feature for the eighth time this season. Meanwhile, Oleksandr Zinchenko will mark his return from injury exactly one month since he last featured, with the Ukrainian set to make his first Premier League start of the campaign.

Due to Rodri's recent international activity with Spain, club captain Fernandinho is likely to start his 308th Manchester City game this weekend.

In central midfield, Ilkay Gundogan will return to the starting eleven, with the German integral to the success of the false-nine system. Next to the 30 year-old, Kevin De Bruyne will make his 270th Manchester City appearance.

Jack Grealish won't start a Premier League game for the first time since joining the club, with Phil Foden's impressive Anfield showing earning him a place on the wing against Burnley.

Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick the last time Burnley visited the Etihad, and with four goals in nine appearances so far this season, the Algerian can be expected to start on the opposite flank.

Despite comments suggesting that Raheem Sterling's days at club could be numbered, one expects to see the Englishman leading the line for the Blues against Burnley.

The 26 year-old has scored just three goals since February in all competitions for City, and one can only hope that scoring against Burnley could kickstart Sterling back into form.

Substitutes: Scott Carson, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, Romeo Lavia, Rodri, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Cole Palmer.

