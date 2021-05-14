Raheem Sterling To Start Up-Front, John Stones To Return! - Predicted Team: Newcastle United Vs Manchester City (PL)

After the 5-2 defeat at the hands of Leicester City, the prospect of Manchester City becoming champions seemed to be in the mud early on in the season.

The defence was chaotic and disorganised and the team was not playing with the confidence and joy that they had done in past seasons.

Yet, here we are, one Ruben Dias later and after an incredible run which broke numerous records, as Manchester City won 21 matches in a row to build an unassailable lead at the top of the table.

With the league title sorted, Manchester City have nothing to play for domestically. Nevertheless, with a first ever Champions League final on 29th May, the team will be eager to build momentum and the players will be desperate to stake their claim to start in Portugal.

Here’s how we predict they will line-up...



It’s not impossible that Zack Steffen will be provided with a rare opportunity to start in the league at the end of the season, but I can’t see it happening against Newcastle. Ederson will be between the posts as he chases another Golden Glove.



In defence, Kyle Walker will return to the team after sitting out the Chelsea defeat. He was impressive in both PSG games, and should start here. I expect Barnsley boy John Stones to also return following the end of his suspension to partner Ruben Dias, who will be the only survivor in defence from the Chelsea match. Oleksandr Zinchenko is likely to come in at left-back, after, like Walker, looking solid in the Champions League.



In midfield, the big news is Kevin de Bruyne is struggling with a thigh injury. Considering that, it’s likely Bernardo Silva will start in midfield to try and replace the Belgian’s creativity. In the middle, captain Fernandinho will replace Rodri, and Ilkay Gundogan will complete the trio as Manchester City’s top goalscorer this season aims to add to his career-high tally.



In the front-three, Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Agüero failed to impress against Chelsea - the latter with a sadly embarrassing penalty that hopefully won’t be his last memory in a Manchester City shirt. I think both will find themselves on the bench as a consequence.

Phil Foden, a strong candidate for the PFA Young Player of the Year, will start after a substitute appearance last time out. Of course, Riyad Mahrez, who was unused last Saturday, will surely return on the right-wing. The last slot will go to Raheem Sterling. His form has been far below his high standards, but with a goal last week he will be probably the most keen of all to impress Pep and force his way back into the lineup permanently.



Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Sergio Agüero, Gabriel Jesus.



