Ranking: Yaya Toure's Top 10 Man City Goals

Yaya Toure occupies an immortal and privileged place in the history of Manchester City. It is one of the triumphs of globalised sport that a boy born in Bouaké, Ivory Coast can come to exercise such a profound influence on the fortunes of a football club and its fanbase in East Manchester.

Upon his arrival in July 2010 for a £24m fee, expectations were cautious. Toure carried the prestige of playing in Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Barcelona side, but his reputation was forged as a composed defensive-midfielder. He had even been deployed as a centre-back in the 2009 Champions League final. Yet, fast forward nine years and Toure had amassed 79 goals and 50 assists in a Manchester City shirt.

The transformation was stunning. In the 2013/14 season, Toure’s iconic haul of 24 goals was greater than the total of all his goals scored at his previous five clubs. His status as a mere protector of the backline had been consigned to the past, and in its place emerged a world class marauding midfielder; Toure was simply unstoppable at his best.

It is impossible to divorce City’s success in recent years from the moment when, one sunny afternoon at Wembley in April 2011, Toure breezed past Nemanja Vidic before sliding the ball past Edwin van der Sar. City’s 1-0 victory in the FA Cup Semi-Final represented a psychological turning-point in the fate of the club.

Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United, England’s dominant power for the past two decades, had been slain on the biggest domestic stage: no more would City consider themselves inferior. If Roberto Mancini’s greatest accomplishment was his inculcation of a winning mentality within the club, then Toure was the primary agent through which this was achieved.

One tale perfectly illustrates the temperament that Toure helped to instil in the City squad. After Toure dragged City to within touching distance of their first Premier League title after scoring twice at St. James’ Park in 2012, Joleon Lescott revealed that in training prior to the game, Toure had told his teammates that he would score. It was not said in jest, not said as bravado, but as a simple statement of intent ‘with a normal expression’, Lescott claimed.

This was emblematic of the elite mentality and self-belief that Toure brought with him to Manchester. He thrived off the do-or-die moments in football.

When it comes to peak ability and the capacity to single-handedly decide the result of a game, Yaya Toure is bettered perhaps only by Kevin de Bruyne as City’s greatest ever player.

With Toure recently celebrating his 37th birthday, it is an opportune moment to express our gratitude for his pivotal role in turning City from ‘noisy neighbours’ into one of Europe’s elite sides.

Here are the ten greatest goals that I believe best define Toure’s time in England...

1. Manchester City 1-0 Manchester United - 16 April 2011

History is full of “what-ifs?” One of the biggest such questions in City’s past must be what if City had suffered defeat against United in the 2011 FA Cup Semi-Final. Misery at Wembley, inflicted by our bitterest opponents. No FA Cup trophy. Would City have had the mental fortitude to bounce back and win the Premier League? It does not bear thinking about. But thanks to Toure, we never had to find out.

With 52 minutes on the clock, Yaya capitalised on a Michael Carrick error to burst past Vidic and break the deadlock. City fans experienced Wembley delirium unseen since Paul Dickov’s 1999 play-off final equaliser. Mancini’s men held their nerve to win 1-0. Toure’s goal had forged the platform that would underpin the most successful decade in the club’s history.

2. Manchester City 1-0 Stoke City - 14 May 2011

It would have been “Typical City” to overcome United in the semi-final and then suffer humiliation at the hands of Tony Pulis’s bruising Stoke City side. But, largely due to the presence of Toure in the heart of the midfield, this was not the City of old. Thirty-five barren trophy-less year were destined to end.

As the game neared its final fifteen minutes, a City attack caused chaos. A loose ball bounced provocatively in the Stoke box. It was an invitation Toure would not turn down. He smashed the ball past a hapless Thomas Sorensen and, as Carlos Tevez hoisted the FA Cup into the air afterwards, the first chapter of City’s illustrious decade was written, with Toure the protagonist. 35 barren trophy-less years had ended courtesy of two goals at Wembley from the Ivorian.

3. Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester City - 6 May 2012

The drama of the 3-2 QPR game has, understandably, overshadowed the 2011/12 season’s penultimate game. Had City gone on to beat QPR in an uneventful affair as many anticipated, Toure’s heroics at St. James’ Park would be remembered far more readily. Prior to the game, City fans were dreading it. Newcastle were fifth and had only lost twice at home all season; spearheaded by Demba Ba, one slip-up could prove costly.

In the 70 minute Toure placed a shot from outside the box that just eluded the grasping hand of Tim Krul. As the game approached injury-time Toure fired past Krul again. Two fantastic goals in a nerve-wracking, title-deciding game: Toure delivered on the biggest stage once more.

4. Manchester City 3-2 Sunderland - 2 March 2014

Manuel Pellegrini’s first appearance at Wembley, and a chance to mark his debut season with a trophy via the League Cup. With City trailing at half-time and probing in vain for an opening in the Sunderland defence, Toure equalised in breath-taking fashion.

With a simple pass rolling harmlessly towards the Ivorian, Toure, about thirty yards out and with an almost disinterested effortlessness, curled the ball with pinpoint precision into the top left-hand corner. Each replay elicits a greater appreciation for the audacity and accuracy of the strike. The casualness of the shot has prompted some to wonder if it was a wayward cross. We’ll give Yaya the benefit of the doubt: it’s one of the greatest goals you’ll ever see a City player score.

5. Manchester City 4-0 Aston Villa - 7 May 2014

Following Liverpool’s capitulation at Crystal Palace, City had the chance to go two points clear at the top of the Premier League in its penultimate match-day. The Etihad roared into life in 64 minutes after Edin Dzeko fired City into the lead. With a heavy Manchester shower beating down, Toure crowned the title-defining result with a powerful solo effort in injury time that showcased his frightening athleticism. Like a boulder rolling downhill, the unstoppable Toure powered through Villa’s defence from his own half to score his twentieth league goal of the season – a remarkable feat that should have seen him awarded the PFA Player of the Year award.

6. West Ham 1-3 Manchester City - 11 December 2010

In Toure’s debut season in England, it was a trip to West Ham on an otherwise dreary winter afternoon that first signalled an awakening of the midfielder’s dormant attacking prowess. With talisman Carlos Tevez out, Toure was deployed in an advanced role behind Mario Balotelli.

The Ivorian opened the scoring after half an hour with a powerful left-footed drive just inside the box. Then, Toure showcased his pace and power to create the second after motoring past Tomkins before forcing an own-goal via the post and Robert Green’s backside. Even then, few would have foreseen just how important Toure’s goal-scoring ability would become to City.

7. Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City - 27 April 2014

It is a day that is most fondly remembered for that fateful moment when Liverpool icon Steven slipped on the Anfield turf. It is overlooked that City faced a difficult away trip to Crystal Palace immediately after – and that once again the club would be indebted to the efforts of Toure. City took an early lead four minutes in via the head of Dzeko, but the architect of the goal was Toure, breaching the Palace backline with a sumptuous cross.

As half-time approached, Toure doubled the lead via an individual marauding effort and a curling strike with his weaker foot. Another historic day for Manchester City owed its success above all else to Yaya.

8. Manchester City 5-0 Fulham - 22 March 2014

It speaks volumes about Toure’s personal achievements that his hat-trick against Fulham ranks quite lowly in his City career. In a walkover against Fulham, Toure had given City a 2-0 lead with both goals coming from the penalty spot. Almost as if he was aware that scoring two penalties was not enough to earn a spot in the headlines, Toure, with his unique ability to perform stunning strikes with the demeanour of a bored child, completed his hat-trick in the 65 minute.

With minimal physical exertion, Toure’s beautifully whipped effort from 30 yards soared into the right-hand side of the Fulham net, and earned the midfielder his only career hat-trick.

9. Viktoria Plzen 0-3 Manchester City - 17 September 2013

This effort may not rank highly in terms of significance, but for sheer quality it’s unquestionably one of Toure’s finest ever strikes. With City already leading 1-0 in the Czech Republic against minnows Viktoria Plzen, Toure played a seemingly innocuous one-two with Nasri before turning to face the goal some 30 yards out. With Plzen’s defenders slow to close down the midfielder, Toure opted to use his instep and with unnerving accuracy and power curled the ball beautifully into the top-right hand corner.

10. Crystal Palace 1-2 Man City - 19 November 2016

After suffering exile from the first-team squad at the hands of Pep Guardiola, stemming from a personal dispute between the manager and Toure’s agent Dimitri Seluk, Toure was surprisingly thrown into the starting eleven at Selhurst Park in November. As the first half neared conclusion, Toure fittingly fired City into the lead. In the 83 minute he nudged a Kevin de Bruyne corner into the Palace net to win the three points for City. It served as a potent reminder that, even at 33, the Ivorian had not lost his touch in front of goal. Toure’s powers were waning but he remained a useful asset for Guardiola throughout his final season.

