RB Leipzig vs Man City (Champions League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City travel to Germany on Tuesday evening as they take on group stage opponents RB Leipzig on matchday six and here’s how you can watch the game from around the world.

Pep Guardiola’s men have been a dominant force in the group stages. The 2020/21 Champions League finalists have won four games and lost one, and now face RB Leipzig with nothing to lose, having already sealed top spot in Group A with 12 points.

City will be aiming to thrive off the confidence from going top of the Premier League table courtesy of a no-nonsense victory against Watford. City are currently on a seven-match winning streak and are showing no signs of dropping their standards.

With knock-out stage qualification sealed, Guardiola will be tempted to rest some of his most tired players. Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte and Rodrigo receive a much-needed break and are not a part of City’s travelling squad.

However, the returning Kevin De Bruyne is set to start on Tuesday with up to five City football academy youngsters named in Guardiola’s 20-man travelling squad having a solid chance to start in the behind-closed-doors game in Germany.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig have had a mediocre season so far according to their own high standards. They are currently 11th in the Bundesliga and knocked out of the Champions League group stage, resulting in Jesse Marsch’s sacking last week.

The American manager was sacked after just four months in charge of the German side and is set to be replaced by his assistant Achim Beierlorzer on an interim basis for the game against the Premier League champions on Tuesday evening.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game against RB Leipzig!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

17:45 BST

United Arab Emirates

20: 45 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 11: 45 EST

Pacific time: 08: 45 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

In the UK, Tuesday’s match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2, as well as on BTSport.com and the BT Sport App.

Highlights of the fixture will be available on the Club’s official website and app from 21:15 BST, while a full match replay will be available with a CITY+ subscription after midnight.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English and beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide coverage of the game for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra