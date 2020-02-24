City Xtra
Confirmed Match Officials: Real Madrid vs Manchester City (Champions League)

Freddie Pye

Italian officials are set to take charge of on-the-field matters at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night, as Manchester City take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Manchester City travel to the Spanish capital knowing a result is an absolute must, with an element of success being crucial to Pep Guardiola's side considering performances in the Premier League have been relatively below par this season. The Blues will need an encouraging result for the second-leg alone, with that clash coming just a fortnight after Wednesday's fixture.

Daniele Orsato (44) will be the man in the middle in Madrid on Wednesday night, supported by fellow Italian assistants; Lorenzo Manganelli and Alessandro Giallatini. Touchline matters have been affiliated to Daniele Doveri.

Orsato will be taking charge of his third game involving Manchester City, while Wednesday night will mark his 34th game in the UEFA Champions League. The 44-year-old’s previous game in the competition came midway through December - Olympiakos' 1-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade - a game that saw eight players cautioned.

As for the Video Assistant Referees, they will be manned by fellow Italian officials Massimiliano Irrati (VAR) and Ciro Carbone (Assistant VAR).

Match referee Orsato will take charge of his fifth Champions League fixture of the season on Wednesday night. The 44-year-old has handed out 30 yellow cards in his previous four matches, while he is yet to dismiss any players despite awarding three penalties along the way this campaign.

