Five Things We Learned: Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City (Champions League)

Manchester City recorded their first-ever victory over Real Madrid in a hard-fought game at the Santiago Bernabeu. Guardiola named an unexpected starting XI; benching Sergio Agüero and utilising a false-nine. Yet whilst Pep's doubters surrounded, they were quickly quelled as City earned a deserved victory in Madrid.

Here's five things we learned from the game...

-----

Aymeric Laporte is out (again)

Unfortunately, Aymeric Laporte hobbled off mid-way through first-half, and the sight of the Frenchman in distress is a cause for great concern amongst the City faithful. The defender is arguably City’s most important player, and another spell on the sidelines following a lengthy injury would surely prove troublesome for City. The Blues are far more vulnerable defensively when Laporte is not present, as shown with the goal conceded following some less than stellar defending.

(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

De Bruyne should be our first-choice penalty taker.

The question of who City’s first-choice penalty taker should be has been a contentious issue; with Agüero, Jesus and Gundogan all failing to convert from the spot in recent months. However, it seems that the answer has been staring us all in the face the entire time - Kevin De Bruyne. Many supporters, including myself, have long-called for De Bruyne to step up to the spot on a more regular basis. Hopefully now, with his match-winning penalty in-mind, he will surely be stepping up to the spot more in the coming games.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

City are in pole position

The hard-fought victory in Madrid has given City a solid advantage going into the second-leg. With a draw or even a 1-0 loss being enough to see the Blues progress to the quarter-final stage of the competition for the third successive year. Simply put, City were the better of the two sides over the 90 minutes, and the Blues will gladly take the well-earned lead back to Manchester.

(Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

Angel Gabriel

Guardiola’s decision to not start the club’s greatest ever striker in City’s most important game of the season was at the very least, questionable. However, the Catalan’s decision was more than justified; Gabriel Jesus put in a great shift, contributing immensely both defensively and in the final third before getting City back into the game with a well-taken header. Jesus' quick reactions and clever movement also led to Real’s captain Sergio Ramos being dismissed in the latter stages of the game; giving City further hope of progressing into the Quarter-Finals.

(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

City can tactically adapt successfully

Despite initial concerns, Guardiola’s line-up and tactics proved to be carefully constructed to hamper Real’s strengths, whilst also affording City the creativity and potency to hurt Madrid. The combination of Rodri and Gundogan in midfield worked very well in breaking down Madrid’s play whilst Jesus, De Bruyne and Mahrez created lots of opportunities throughout the game. Guardiola’s City out-passed, out-possessed, out-shot and out-scored perhaps the greatest team of the past decade; which just goes to show that Pep should always, always be trusted.

(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Follow the Author here: @brandonevans_18