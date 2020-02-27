Player Ratings: Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City (UEFA Champions League)

Manchester City came back from behind to pull off a sensational win away in Madrid. We take a 2-1 lead back to Manchester thanks to Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne's goals. Here's how we rated the players on a magical evening...

-----

Starting XI:

Ederson- 8

Pulled off a spectacular save to deny Benzema's header in the first half, which I don't doubt will prove crucial for the rest of the tie. Solid all game and left stranded for Isco's goal.

Kyle Walker- 7.5

One of several players who should have done better for the Isco goal, but otherwise had a very good game. Still miles ahead of Cancelo in the pecking order, which is some feat given the Portuguese is great player.

(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Nicolas Otamendi- 7

Another of the three culprits for Isco's goal, who otherwise played well throughout. Didn't give Real Madrid much, at least not by Real Madrid standards. Well suited to playing against strikers like Benzema in my opinion.

Aymeric Laporte- 6

Impressive and in control until injury forced him off. I doubt we'd concede the goal we did if the Frenchman had stayed on the pitch.

(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Benjamin Mendy- 6

Looked unsettled and overwhelmed at times, but had some good moments mixed into the chaos. I suppose you can forgive him making some nervous errors, as none of them cost us in the end.

Rodri- 7

Again, wasn't good enough for Isco's goal. Like Otamendi and Walker though, that was the only blight on an otherwise solid performance. Hopefully, his place in the team is permanent now.

Ilkay Gundogan- 7

Defended like he really wanted it, and that's all I can ask on a night like this.

(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Kevin De Bruyne- 9

Produced a delicious cross onto the head of Jesus for the equaliser before tucking away the winning penalty; top class spot-kick to cap off a great performance. Whenever we manage a big result like this, De Bruyne is always in the centre of the action.

Riyad Mahrez- 8

All in all, arguably our most consistent attacker tonight. My favourite part of this season has been watching Mahrez's metamorphosis from squad rotation option into big-game player. He will be crucial for the rest of the season, even if De Bruyne and Jesus stole the headlines tonight.

Gabriel Jesus- 9 (Man of the Match)

Colossal performance. Scored our equalising goal with an intelligent header - he could have had two more but who cares, when he may just have saved our Champions League campaign? I also want to highlight how hard Jesus fought for the team today. His defensive work was wonderful to see, and he forced Ramos's red card too by pouncing on a dreadful mistake.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Bernardo Silva- 8

Did the dirty work brilliantly all night, didn't give Real's players a moment's rest. He sacrificed a lot for the team - gave his sweat for the shirt even though he knew it would mean his contribution would be forgotten.

-----

Substitutes:

Fernandinho- 7

Couldn't have pulled it off without this man. Did fantastically to settle in so soon after coming off the bench and marshalled us well for the rest of the game.

Raheem Sterling- 7

Came on late on his return from injury, and marked his first game back by winning the penalty that gave us a lead. Great to see him scaring defenders again.

(Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Follow the Author here: @nallensports