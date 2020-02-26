Predicted XI: Real Madrid v Manchester City (Champions League)

Manchester City look to continue their recent good form as they travel to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. Whilst Real Madrid have struggled in La Liga recently, they are serial winners of this competition and expected to be stiff competition for the blues.

This is now the most important game of Manchester City’s season. The Premier League is already within Liverpool’s grasp and, rightly or wrongly, many will judge Pep Guardiola’s time in Manchester solely on his success in the Champions League. With the spectre of a two-year ban in the competition hanging over City, this could be his last chance to win it for the club.

Team News

Raheem Sterling is back in contention for a place in the starting line-up after it was announced on Tuesday afternoon he has traveled with the squad to Madrid. The manager says his physical condition is amazing, and that he could have played either recent Premier League game. It was also confirmed that Leroy Sané will remain in Manchester to continue his recovery training, not yet ready to return from injury.

Team Prediction

It’s difficult to predict a Guardiola team at the best of times, let alone big games such as this. There’s the real chance Pep could “overthink” the tactics and do something completely unexpected. Against a Madrid side who will likely field a five-man midfield, my opinion is that the City manager will choose a variation of a 352 formation, with wing-backs that will give his team more width to play around the opposition.

In front of Ederson in goal, City's best (non)defender Fernandinho should start alongside Aymeric Laporte, who has been substituted in last two games likely to keep him fit for this one. The third defender I predict is Rodri, who has played here before and can move forward to offer an extra man in midfield when needed.

Guardiola has given no indication that Benjamin Mendy isn't fit enough to start, even though this would be his third game in a week. With the absence of Angelino, and if wing-backs are chosen, the Frenchman is the obvious candidate. Kyle Walker would operate in a similar way on the right, but more likely to drop back and assist the defence and midfield like at Leicester last weekend.

Ilkay Gundogan should be the central anchor of our midfield, keeping the ball moving, with Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva to either side. I would think Sergio Agüero would be the lead the forward line, while Bernardo Silva operates in a roaming role around the midfield/forward area, providing the pace needed to keep City's press lively up-field.

Substitutes:

The bench would then comprise of Claudio Bravo as the understudy nobody hopes will be needed. Nicolas Otamendi and Joao Cancelo as defensive back-ups, Phil Foden as an alternative midfield option, with Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling available if the formation needs to be changed up, and finally Gabriel Jesus to replace Agüero if required.

