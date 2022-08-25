Report: Kalvin Phillips To Have Medical Assessments On Injury

Kalvin Phillips suffered an injury last night against Barcelona, and is set to have further medical assessments to show the severity of his injuries.

The Manchester midfielder will be hoping for good news when he has the medical assessments, and the club are hoping the injury is not as bad as it first seemed.

Kalvin Phillips has had a stop start beginning to his career at the club, and will be hoping this is not a further set-back.

Kalvin Phillips will have medical tests to determine the severity of his injury. IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

According to Simon Bajkowski, further assessments are to be had over the injury that Kalvin Phillips suffered against Barcelona, but the club are said to be encouraged that it is not as bad as first looked.

The player will be examined and assessed before Saturday's game against Crystal Palace to see if he will be able to play the game.

Kalvin Phillips impressed last night for Manchester City against tough opposition in midfield. The English midfielder was replaced by Rodri in the 57th minute, and looked to be in a bit of discomfort coming off.

Manchester City are currently enduring a mini injury crisis at the back, and will be hoping that doesn't spread into the midfield. Luke Mbete came off injured last night, and with injuries to Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte already, Pep Guardiola's team will be hoping that is the end of the injuries for now.

The club are confident the injury isn't a serious one.

