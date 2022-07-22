Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: Team News And Predicted Line-Up

Manchester City and Bayern Munich face off in July 24th at 12am (BST) in Lambeau Field, Green Bay. It will be played on the Saturday evening in the US due to the six hour time difference. City and Bayern will be hoping to boost the fitness of their players ahead of a grueling few months of football ahead.

It may be the chance for Erling Haaland to make his City debut, as the Norwegian didn't feature against Club America in City's 2-1 win.

Erling Haaland is expected to feature against Bayern Munich.

Team News

Manchester City are of course without Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan, who didn't make the trip on the tour. Pep Guardiola has suggested that Haaland may get a couple of minutes against Bayern, as the club look to manage his fitness ahead of the new season.

Kalvin Phillips could make his second appearance for City, and the fans will be hoping to see more of Julian Alvarez who shone in his cameo against Club America.

Kevin De Bruyne is fit after his brace to win City the game, and Stefan Ortega is set for another appearance in goal.

For Bayern, Sadio Mane will be expected to face City for the first time since leaving Liverpool, and Manchester City's former target Serge Gnabry is expected to feature too.

Matthijs De Ligt scored on his debut for Bayern last week, but also came off with what many thought was an injury. Julian Nagelsmann cleared up it was just fitness, and he is expected to feature for Bayern.

Leroy Sane will face Manchester City for the first team since leaving the club in 2020.

Predicted Line-Up

Manchester City: Ortega, Walker, Mbete, Ake, Cancelo, Rodri, Phillips, De Bruyne, Grealish, Mahrez, Alvarez

Bayern: Neuer, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies, Sabitzer, Gravenberch, Sane, Mane, Gnabry, Muller

