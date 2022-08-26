Skip to main content

Report: Wilfried Zaha To Miss Tomorrow's Manchester City Trip Through Injury

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is set to miss Saturday's Manchester City fixture through injury.

Manchester City host Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace tomorrow afternoon at the Etihad, however according to emerging reports, the Croydon side may be without their Talisman Wilfried Zaha.

A report from The Athletic claims the Ivorian will miss tomorrow's Premier League clash through injury, with the report detailing "Wilfried Zaha is set to miss Crystal Palace’s trip to Manchester City through injury.

Wilfried Zaha

The 29-year-old is understood to have picked up a problem with his leg in the 3-1 victory over Aston Villa but was able to complete the match. He was not included in the travelling squad for the 2-0 win over Oxford United in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup third-round tie."

Wilfried Zaha has enjoyed some good success against Manchester City in the past, including scoring in last season's 2-0 win for Crystal Palace at the Etihad.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Zaha has had an impressive start to the 2022/23 campaign, scoring three goals within the opening three Premier League fixtures.

The Athletics' report also states that "Nathan Ferguson, James Tomkins and James McArthur are all still absent through injury."

In terms of injuries for the Sky Blues, Manchester are without Dutch defender Nathan Ake, who sustained an injury during last week's game against Newcastle United.

Nathan Ake

Manchester City look to take their tally up to 10 points out of 12 as they host Crystal Palace in Premier League action tomorrow at 3 pm UK time.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityCrystal Palace

Pep Guardiola
Match Coverage

Pep Guardiola Praises Crystal Palace Ahead Of Saturday's Match

By Jake Mahon
imago0028299026h
Features/Opinions

Top Five Manchester City Goals Versus Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium

By Matt Skinner
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Will Buy A New Home In Manchester

By Dylan Mcbennett
Palace
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Match Prediction

By Dylan Mcbennett
imago1013986809h
Match Coverage

The One Player Manchester City Should Sign From This Weeks Opposition Is... | Crystal Palace

By Alex Caddick
Pep Guardiola
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola Confirms Bernardo Silva Is Staying At Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett
Luke Mbete
Transfer Rumours

Report: Luke Mbete Expected To Join Huddersfield Town On Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Gerard Romero Gives Bernardo Silva To Barcelona Update

By Dylan Mcbennett