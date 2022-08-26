Report: Wilfried Zaha To Miss Tomorrow's Manchester City Trip Through Injury
Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is set to miss Saturday's Manchester City fixture through injury.
Manchester City host Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace tomorrow afternoon at the Etihad, however according to emerging reports, the Croydon side may be without their Talisman Wilfried Zaha.
A report from The Athletic claims the Ivorian will miss tomorrow's Premier League clash through injury, with the report detailing "Wilfried Zaha is set to miss Crystal Palace’s trip to Manchester City through injury.
The 29-year-old is understood to have picked up a problem with his leg in the 3-1 victory over Aston Villa but was able to complete the match. He was not included in the travelling squad for the 2-0 win over Oxford United in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup third-round tie."
Wilfried Zaha has enjoyed some good success against Manchester City in the past, including scoring in last season's 2-0 win for Crystal Palace at the Etihad.
Zaha has had an impressive start to the 2022/23 campaign, scoring three goals within the opening three Premier League fixtures.
The Athletics' report also states that "Nathan Ferguson, James Tomkins and James McArthur are all still absent through injury."
In terms of injuries for the Sky Blues, Manchester are without Dutch defender Nathan Ake, who sustained an injury during last week's game against Newcastle United.
Manchester City look to take their tally up to 10 points out of 12 as they host Crystal Palace in Premier League action tomorrow at 3 pm UK time.
