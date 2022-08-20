Skip to main content

Rival Watch: Arsenal Go Top After 3-0 Romp Of Bournemouth

Arsenal have gone top of the Premier League after a 3-0 demolition of Bournemouth.

Manchester City may have a new title race contender on their hands, and their name for once surprisingly isn't Liverpool. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal looked unstoppable against Bournemouth, and go top of the Premier League for the night.

Manchester City can retain top spot if they match or better Arsenal's result tomorrow against Newcastle United.

Arsenal

Arsenal celebrating their goal against Bournemouth.

Arsenal are top of the Premier League for the night, and the performance they put in was a memorable one of the fans that travelled to Bournemouth.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Gunners were two up inside 11 minutes, with ex-Manchester City man Gabriel Jesus involved in both goals.

 Martin Odegaard was the goalscorer, but the involvement of Gabriel Jesus in the goals may have some Manchester City fans wondering why they let him go.

William Saliba scored the third, and it was a special goal from the centre-back. The French defender atoned for his own goal last week, by sweeping a left-foot drive off the bar and in. The Arsenal fans chanted his name the whole first-half, and he repaid their support in the second.

Arsenal have been in scintillating form in the opening weeks, and look to be the only challenger to Manchester City at the moment. 

Things can change very quickly, and a convincing Liverpool win on Monday against Manchester United could change the complexion straight away.

                            Read More Manchester City Coverage:

ArsenalBournemouthManchester City

Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola Provides Bernardo Silva Update

By Elliot Thompson
Harry Kane
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Tottenham Hotspur Go Top After Wolves Win

By Dylan Mcbennett
imago1013795842h
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Manchester City Versus Newcastle United Key Match Ups

By Matt Skinner
Paqueta
Transfer Rumours

Report: Newcastle United Want Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta

By Dylan Mcbennett
Raheem Sterling
News

Raheem Sterling Speaks On Leaving Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett
Cancelo
Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Previous Meetings

By Dylan Mcbennett
Newcastle
Match Coverage

Manchester City Predicted XI vs Newcastle United

By Elliot Thompson
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva To PSG Ruled Out Due To Neymar Staying

By Dylan Mcbennett