Skip to main content

Rival Watch: Chelsea Collapse Against Leeds United

Chelsea travelled to Elland Road with new signing and former Manchester City man Raheem Sterling leading the line but they ended the 90 minutes with zero goals and ten men after Leeds United ran riot against the title hopefuls winning 3-0.

Thomas Tuchel's side started the season with a narrow 1-0 win at Goodison Park thanks to Jorginho penalty and then they fell to a 2-2 draw against Spurs in the last minute due to a Harry Kane header after playing very well.

Kaldiou Koulibaly

Koulibaly had a torrid time in first away game for Chelsea

Due to this they entered the Leeds game as favourites and in the opening twenty minutes Thomas Tuchel's side had a couple of chances with Sterling firing wide however the home side were pressing like animals which led to them opening the scoring.

Brendan Aaronson, one of Jesse March's new signings, got the first goal on the 33rd minute after forcing Edouard Mendy into a catastrophic mistake leaving him with an empty goal to slot the ball into.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Five minutes later Jack Harrison whipped in a free-kick which was brilliantly flicked on by Rodrigo to make it 2-0 and send the fans into oblivion.

The second half didn't see too much of a change as Chelsea struggled to make any real opportunities with Kai Havertz struggling upfront.

On the 69th minutes Harrison wrapped up the three points for Leeds as a Rodrigo inadvertently found him for a tap-in after the Spaniard was looking to find the goal himself.

For the cherry on top for Chelsea Koulibaly received a stupid second yellow card with six minutes to go, so the two-time European Champions sit on four points after three games.

 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Chelsea

Miguel Almiron, Newcastle
Match Coverage

Newcastle United Unchanged For Manchester City Clash

By Elliot Thompson
Grealish
Match Coverage

Confirmed XI vs Newcastle United; Jack Grealish Injured

By Elliot Thompson
Newcastle_2
Match Coverage

Newcastle United v Manchester City: Injury Updates & Team News

By Jake Mahon
Pep Guardiola
News

Pep Guardiola Speaks On His Manchester City Future

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kounde
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Fail To Register Player Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jesus
Transfer Rumours

Report: Real Madrid Wanted To Sign Gabriel Jesus

By Dylan Mcbennett
Wesley Fofana
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Close In On Manchester City Target Wesley Fofana

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kalvin Phillips
News

Pep Guardiola Says He Has 'No Doubts' About Kalvin Phillips

By Jake Mahon