Rival Watch: Chelsea Collapse Against Leeds United

Chelsea travelled to Elland Road with new signing and former Manchester City man Raheem Sterling leading the line but they ended the 90 minutes with zero goals and ten men after Leeds United ran riot against the title hopefuls winning 3-0.

Thomas Tuchel's side started the season with a narrow 1-0 win at Goodison Park thanks to Jorginho penalty and then they fell to a 2-2 draw against Spurs in the last minute due to a Harry Kane header after playing very well.

Koulibaly had a torrid time in first away game for Chelsea IMAGO / PA Images

Due to this they entered the Leeds game as favourites and in the opening twenty minutes Thomas Tuchel's side had a couple of chances with Sterling firing wide however the home side were pressing like animals which led to them opening the scoring.

Brendan Aaronson, one of Jesse March's new signings, got the first goal on the 33rd minute after forcing Edouard Mendy into a catastrophic mistake leaving him with an empty goal to slot the ball into.

Five minutes later Jack Harrison whipped in a free-kick which was brilliantly flicked on by Rodrigo to make it 2-0 and send the fans into oblivion.

The second half didn't see too much of a change as Chelsea struggled to make any real opportunities with Kai Havertz struggling upfront.

On the 69th minutes Harrison wrapped up the three points for Leeds as a Rodrigo inadvertently found him for a tap-in after the Spaniard was looking to find the goal himself.

For the cherry on top for Chelsea Koulibaly received a stupid second yellow card with six minutes to go, so the two-time European Champions sit on four points after three games.

