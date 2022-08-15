Skip to main content

Rival Watch: Darwin Nunez Sent Off As Liverpool Held

Liverpool have lost more ground in the title race after two games in, as they were held at home by Crystal Palace.

Darwin Nunez was sent off on his home Premier League debut for Liverpool, as Jurgen Klopp's men gave further advantage to Manchester City in the title race just two games in.

The Red's play Manchester United next, in one of the biggest games in recent years between the two.

Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha opens the scoring.

Darwin Nunez may have cost Liverpool three points tonight with an act of insanity. The Uruguayan striker headbutted Joachim Andersen in the Crystal Palace penalty area, and was shown a straight red card.

Liverpool were 1-0 down at this stage, after Wilfried Zaha broke away from Virgil Van Dijk and Nat Phillips in the first-half. Palace had chances to make it two, namely Wilfried Zaha's guilt edged miss at 1-1, but couldn't capitalize on it.

Luiz Diaz scored a sublime goal to make it 1-1, but in the end it wasn't enough as Liverpool are now four points behind Manchester City just four games in.

Darwin Nunez is now likely to serve a three-match ban, which will see him miss games against Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle United. A defeat on Monday night to Manchester United could see the Red Devil's move ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Points dropped that Jurgen Klopp may feel his team can't afford to drop, but there is still a long way to go.

