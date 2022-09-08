Skip to main content

Rival Watch: Liverpool Beaten 4-1 By Napoli In The Champions League

Liverpool continued their poor start to the season yesterday night, with a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Napoli away in Naples.

Jurgen Klopp said his team needed to reinvent themselves after another poor result away from home, but this time the result came in the Champions League.

It could have been worse for Liverpool, with Napoli getting two penalties in the first 20 minutes of the game, one of which they missed through Victor Osimhen.

It continues Liverpool's poor start to the season, with last years Champions League runners up only having one win from seven games in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp looked on in disbelief last night.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was suspect again for Liverpool, and Virgil Van Dijk's performances this season have been a real worry for the once rampant reds. Napoli were 3-0 up in the first-half, and it could easily have been 6-0.

Luiz Diaz was the one bright spark for Liverpool, and has been all season. A lovely goal in the second half pulled something back or Jurgen Klopp's men, but it was nothing more than a consolation.

A star was born last night for Napoli, and it was the Georgian winger they name, "Kvardona". Khvicha Kvaratskhelia announced his name on the world stage last night, with a beautiful performance on the left-hand side for Napoli.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool & Napoli

A star is born. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Up next for Liverpool is Wolves on the weekend, and Pep Guardiola will be hoping Jurgen Klopp's men slip even further away from them in the table. Manchester City face a tough task against Tottenham Hotspur, and will have their eyes on the Liverpool game for sure.

                   Read More Manchester City Coverage:

LiverpoolNapoliManchester City

Graham Potter
Transfer Rumours

Rival Watch: Chelsea Closing In On Graham Potter As New Manager

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kevin De bruyne
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Where To Watch | UK & USA |

By Dylan Mcbennett
Pep Guardiola
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Tottenham: Predicted Line-Up

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland
News

Erling Haaland Nominated For PFA Fans Player Of The Month For August

By Dylan Mcbennett
Pep Guardiola
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News

By Dylan Mcbennett
Graham Potter
Transfer Rumours

Rival Watch: Graham Potter Expected To Become New Chelsea Manager

By Dylan Mcbennett
Keira Walsh, England, Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

OFFICIAL: Manchester City's Keira Walsh Joins Barcelona

By Jake Mahon
Julian Alvarez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Wanted Julian Alvarez On Loan As Part Of Marc Cucurella Deal

By Dylan Mcbennett