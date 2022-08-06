Rival Watch: Liverpool Held By Fulham In Early Boost For Manchester City

Liverpool dropped their first points of the season today in their first game against newly promoted Fulham.

The Red's were arguably lucky to come away with a point, and give City and early boost. The two teams are expected to go toe to toe in the title race this season again as they have done for the last number of years, and Liverpool's draw today means it's already advantage City.

Darwin Nunez registered his first goal in the Premier League for Liverpool, and Mohammed Salah scored his first of the season.

Darwin Nunez scored his first goal. IMAGO / Action Plus

Liverpool were behind twice in the game, with Alexander Mitrovic scoring both goals. The first was a back post header, as the Serb towered over Trent Alexander-Arnold to power the ball past Allisson in the Liverpool net.

Fulham were better than Liverpool for large parts, with Joao Palhinha impressing in the middle of the park for Fulham. Ex-Manchester United man Andreas Pereira also impressed for Marco Silva's men.

Liverpool may be without Thiago for a while after the Spaniard came off injured, but his injury may have changed the game. Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliot came on, with the former scoring his first Premier League goal to level the game.

Liverpool were behind again minutes later when Aleksandar Mitrovic was fouled in the box by Virgil Van Dijk. Mitrovic powered the penalty past Alisson, but were level again when Salah equalised.

Manchester City can now take advantage tomorrow against West Ham with three points, and have the Red's chasing them from game week one.

