Rival Watch: Liverpool Held In 0-0 Draw With Everton

Jurgen Klopp will question how Liverpool have dropped more points this season, but they are lucky to come away with any at all considering the way the game went.

The game was end to end, with both sides having good opportunities. Everton arguably had the best of the bunch, with Neal Maupay hitting it straight at Alisson in the Liverpool net.

Manchester City can go 7 points clear of Liverpool with a win against Aston Villa.

Mo Salah comes close to winning it at the death. IMAGO / PA Images

Jordan Pickford had one of the all-time great goalkeeping performances in the Everton net to deny Liverpool today, but it him winning man of the match wasn't a good depiction of how the game went.

Everton threatened, more than Liverpool would have imagined when they turned up for the game. Anthony Gordon was brilliant throughout.

Conor Coady had the ball in the net for Everton, but it was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Darwin Nunez was very quiet on his return to the line-up after suspension, but did force one magnificent save from Jordan Pickford to keep the score at 0-0.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was again taken off by Jurgen Klopp, after another less than impressive performance. Liverpool's best player was Joe Gomez, who ensured Jurgen Klopp's side at least came away with a point.

At the moment, a title race is the last thing on the mind of Liverpool. Manchester United can go three points ahead tomorrow if they beat Arsenal.

